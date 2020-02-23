lena-waithe-signed-with-the-1st-character-lgbtq-+-of-voice-disney

Instagram / Jordan Nicholson

It has been introduced that the screenwriter of & # 39 Queen and Slim & # 39 He will lend his voice to a single of the figures in the next movie starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

Lena Waithe It has been made use of by Disney to specific the initially brazenly LGBTQ + character in the studio.

The star will specific the purpose of Officer Spector, a Cyclops cop, in the new movie "In advance", Also starring Tom holland Y Chris Pratt, with producer Kori Rae telling Yahoo Enjoyment that the characterization "just occurred."

"The scene, when we wrote it, was a little bit acceptable and opened the environment a bit, and which is what we desired," he said.

Director Dan Scanlon additional: "It really is a fashionable fantasy environment and we want to stand for the contemporary entire world."

The character is the initial exterior LGBTQ + character in the Disney / Pixar universe, and reportedly mentions that he has a girlfriend with a daughter in the motion picture.

"Onward" hits theaters on March 6, 2020.