Lena Waithe’s twenty years of age focuses on authenticity

There is an ongoing debate between black creators and their intended audience about whether or not there is such a thing as “original black” and how it should be portrayed on screen. There is a difference, the beauty and the joy that Black people have on the way they talk about African Americans (and code changers), the cultural reality of sweet potato paste being the only paste available during the holidays. Despite how the media views African Americans (see “Black Voice”), they are not monolithic and have no real rules for being black because of their proximity to class, gender, sex, location, and whiteness. Capturing a personality is a balancing act, a dialogue that says, “I’m black, licking” with charming characters, wiping out Woke AF tee shirts, worried about creating unrecognized heroes who are just white people. I am Blackety Black and Black. ”

The movie shows that Queen & Slim and the new twenty-year-old BET comedy Lena Waithe have not completely mastered that balancing act. Based on Waithe’s 2013 web series of the same name, the semi-autobiographical, charmingly focused series centers on Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs), a lonely and unhappy know-how from Midwest to Los Angeles. Hollywood’s dream to become the next great writer. Of course, Hattie can’t do it alone – straight friends, studio director Marie (Christina Elmore), and Yi-turned talented actress Nia (Gabrielle Graham) are always there to protect, tear it down and become more. – The sound of precious minds. Cheerful Kym Whitley sounds like Hattie’s mother.

B-

Twenty

In the lead role

Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, Alex Akpobome

Premieres

Wednesday, March 4 at 10 am. ET on BET

Format

Half-hour drama / comedy; four episodes were watched for review

The venue of the twentieth is very interesting because it is rare for a television show to be centered on the Black Fleet, provided that it does not open with a lesbian sex scene. (More, please.) This is not a BET version of L Word, “straight woman” can’t leave Hattie alone, or other women who have sex with her, surrounded by straight people. This decision is even more interesting with Hattie being out and about. Unfortunately, these attractive elements, drowning in Waithe’s uninterrupted need, remind us that people who do black AF stuff are a black show.

To begin with, Waithe, Hattie McDaniel, the first Black woman to win the Oscars in 1940, could name Hattie on behalf of the actress with The Wind With Gone. Not only that, but also Hattie’s director, Ida B. (Sophina Brown), was named after the television presenter, Ida B. Wells, a black activist. If you need more evidence that these people are not white, then Hattie rock shirts with black culture icons such as Whitney Houston and Patti LaBelle. In addition, Hattie, Marie, and Nia have a car scene that starts with the song “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” from Exhale Sound Film. More obvious, the music for the pilot was loud, “Melanin, I got melanin!” Sounds the words. On the other side of the spectrum, there are confused statements as they watch Hattie being the only Black people watching the movie All All Eve (The Waithe’s favorite movie in real life) because “Black people don’t like to be outside.” The street lights are on and the parquet is part of the dark life of the dark.

A few of these details can help you to take a picture of “authenticity,” but with the heavy dialogue, the pilot does not benefit Twenties. Pilots are always difficult because they have to introduce new characters and rules to the audience, but the hyperactivity in the dark distracts from the real issue: character development in the twentieth century. The show raises so many interesting questions. Will Hattie realize that being “Black and Gay” doesn’t cause Hollywood beating? Will their daughter’s “voice of generation” be passed on to discover that you have to show your talent and dedication to becoming a true writer? Will he be a less thoughtful, self-aware friend for his constant backing systas? Better yet, will we learn something more about friends who appear to be an advanced sophistication?

Fortunately, the twenties are getting better with the later chapters and they begin to answer these questions. He stops making a lot of effort and focuses only on the characters’ journeys where the series has its strengths. Part Three, “Happy Space” Hattie finally covers herself with films or screenwriting books, or at least tries to start writing. He goes astray on the road, but begins to sink in and reveals the importance of true work ethics. (Hopefully, Tyler Perry is paying attention.) Hattie’s enthusiasm is so contagious that Gibbsin’s strong performance is unlikely to root for him.

In the following episodes, a little more is offered to try to keep the corn husband together with his gay marriage while trying to make progress in the business without being sold and to kidnap the English mother with a gambling problem. Mari may be a little too sensitive, a robot and a three-second nerve, but there’s something interesting about her. The same can be said for Nia, a perfect blend of chakras and shoulders, as friends, and Hollywood has a dream of Hollywood: to go back to action and to go for purpose. It is heartwarming to see a dark-skinned black woman as the only person who has a healthy relationship with a friend (Big Sean) who supports her passions and rubs her feet.

The Black women have a lot of potential in their twenties. Stories are important because they relate to sexuality, racism, colorism, sexism, work drama and ultimately Black hope. But representation is not enough. Because the creators want their listeners to see themselves on the screen, the audience will not be able to agree on what they will accept. They need to understand better what black thoughts and critics think not only about how they lived it, but also how they want to see it on screen. There has been a tremendous increase in opportunities for Black creators and artists with a great deal of work, so “rooting for Black” is by no means a standard.

At the moment, Waithe is twenty years of age, but this is more hopeful than Black believes that Waithe can deliver and his followers deserve it.

