Lender Capital Good Fund wants to gain access to immigrants, borrowers with a low income

It is more than five years since Lynette Hill bought a good winter coat.

The 54-year-old is a night manager at a store for cashing checks on the south side. Hill says she makes ends meet, but the daily expenses leave her with little room for maneuver.

“I’m usually a housewife. I go to work and come back right away, but it’s still difficult,” Hill said.

So when she decided to get a loan for that new coat (“and maybe buy some shoes and pay some bills”), Hill turned to Capital Good Fund, a non-profit lender new to Illinois hoping to get immigrants and working class to conquer communities of color in the state.

Studies show that these groups tend to borrow money from payday and title lenders, who immediately offer cash in exchange for a few documents and a signature. But those loans charge somewhere between 36% and 404% in annual interest in Illinois.

Capital Good Fund, on the other hand, charges between 7% and 22% annual interest on loans from $ 300 to $ 20,000.

Hill was approved for a loan of $ 400 from Capital Good Fund. She pays $ 35 a month for 12 months, which is about $ 20 in costs and interest.

“This illustrates how precarious the lives of low-income people are in Chicago. It’s winter, it’s cold and she doesn’t have the leeway to buy a jacket, “said Andy Posner, founder and CEO of Capital Good Fund.

Andy Posner, founder and chief executive of Capital Good Fund, speaks to a crowd of community leaders and potential investors at The Resurrection Project, January 17, 2020. Marc Monaghan / The Resurrection Project

Hill is the first client of Capital Good Fund in Illinois. The non-profit organization offers personal loans for a laundry list with needs such as car repairs and furniture and immigration costs, such as hiring a lawyer or paying green card renewal fees.

To be eligible, borrowers submit bank statements and proof of income through the non-profit website, which is also available in Spanish. Processing usually takes a week.

Capital Good Fund is active in four other states and has financed approximately 4,600 loans worth $ 9.7 million since 2009.

Posner said he brought the non-profit to Illinois because “there is a need for fair loans throughout the state.”

Data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation shows that he is right: of the 1.2 million people who took out high-yield consumer loans between 2012 and 2018, nearly 60% of them earned less than $ 30,000 a year.

Those borrowers took an average of six loans, suggesting that “people cannot get out of the first loan and eventually take out more loans – essentially a debt trap,” said Brent Adams, former head of the IDFPR and current vice president of the policy at the Woodstock Institute, a Chicago think tank.

Adams said that payday and title lenders tend to shop in poor neighborhoods, hire more Spanish-speaking employees than banks or credit unions, and are open in the evenings and weekends.

“If I don’t have access to a bank and need a loan, it’s more likely that I’ll go to a lender across the street. It’s all part of a cycle that is embedded in our financial system that bridges the gap between racial wealth is getting worse. “

Hill has been working in the check cashing industry for almost 30 years and knows first-hand how high-interest loans can harm a person’s profit.

“I’ve heard so many horror stories,” she said. “People come in and tell me how money is taken out of their salary to pay off the loan, that the interest is twice as much as the original loan they received.”

Capital Good Fund hopes to finance $ 1 million worth of loans in Illinois this year. For comparison, high-interest lenders led more than $ 917 million in Illinois in 2018, figures show.

The non-profit approves around 40% of loan applications.

“We’d rather deny someone instead of eventually failing the loan,” Posner said.

Nevertheless, Posner claims that the non-profit helps alleviate the burden of poverty by one loan at a time.

“Imagine being a survivor of domestic violence and finding an apartment to move in, but you can’t afford the deposit. Or you just got a job but can’t afford to repair your car to get there. That’s who we want to help, “he said.

Carlos Ballesteros is a member of the Corps of Report for America, a non-profit journalistic program that aims to strengthen the Sun-Times coverage of South Side and West Side in Chicago.