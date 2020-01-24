LendingClub: FICO’s new model won’t help

divide

When it comes to lending, the devil is in the details when it comes to determining whether loans are likely to be repaid by a borrower.

What if the details are wrong?

In an interview with Karen Webster, Steve Allocca, president of LendingClub, explained that traditional credit check – such as the FICO credit check – misrepresents the creditworthiness of individuals.

The conversation took place against the background that Fair Isaac had announced that it would launch the latest model of its FICO model, FICO 10. The model, which changes some factors and puts more emphasis on recent arrears and high credit usage, can reach millions of consumers – up to 20 shifts in their credit scores and Low.

The timing for the announcement of FICO 10 on Wednesday should not be too surprising. As Allocca Webster said, it’s no coincidence that Fair Isaac’s news appears in the same month that Visa Plaid bought for $ 5.3 billion, ushering in a shift in the way financial data is collected and used ,

Allocca of the credit bureaus said: “It becomes obvious that the world will pass them quickly if they don’t move dramatically.”

Allocca believes that the FICO model and the use of credit office data and historical credit performance data as the primary method of drawing and providing credit in an increasingly digitalized world are becoming out of date.

The digitization of money and payments helps to paint a much more accurate picture of a person’s solvency, Allocca said.

The two Cs

And unlike just looking at historical data – as it has always been done, in other words – Allocca said that “two C” loans for unsecured loans are capacity and capital that are relatively easy to measure today and a better picture of that Deliver creditworthiness.

To illustrate the ability to repay, Allocca defined capacity as individual income less non-discretionary spending and how the consumer deals with discretionary spending. This leads to recurring net savings, which is reflected in a capital accumulation that can be used for repayment.

There is also a seismic shift in the workforce that requires a move away from traditional FICO models. Fewer workers have constant W-2 jobs and thus less stable incomes and less stable expenses, so that the age-old inputs into the risk models do not work.

On the way to a system that encompasses the two C, he goes from “black box” models to a transparent system. But established companies have a lot to lose if they switch to this system, he said to Webster.

Not a safe bet

And maybe it’s not certain that the regular revisions to the algorithms will make FICO more relevant after the debut of FICO 10 later this year.

The FICO updates usually take place every five years – the last two in 2014 and 2009 – and yet there is a long deadline for acceptance. Allocca said that many lenders are still using FICO 8 (we’re officially aged FICO 9), including LendingClub.

This would be in line with the logic that FICO 9, which used some additional data types and removed impairments such as civil judgments, was directly responsible for an increase in credit.

“This part of the story is simply not true,” said Allocca.

Companies like the Lending Club also used custom models, in which he said, “We get a lot more value from other data sources that go far beyond FICO and have nothing to do with a person’s historical performance on their loans … nobody, who does this is demanding only the FICO score. You take the score as input for a custom model that has many other attributes. “

With regard to personal loans, Webster noted that the latest FICO news “triggered” such activities and that there are new principles for consumers who take out such loans. As noted here on Wednesday, unsecured personal loans experienced a renaissance that increased about 10 percent year-over-year to over $ 300 billion in the second quarter.

When asked why FICO results are zero on platforms like lending clubs where users can consolidate debt. Allocca replied that his company’s customers are coming to the platform because “they have no intention of spending more money on loans than their income justifies.” They intend to use these credit products to ultimately increase their savings, which will increase their solvency. And what creditworthiness should ultimately mean is that someone can pay. “

According to Allocca, this is an inherent flaw in the traditional credit bureau-driven system, in which the scores were never really intended to predict future changes in this repayment ability.

“In an age in which your entire financial life can be immediately digitally checked with the permission and login information of a customer” – an allusion to the area dominated by FinTech, z a better indicator? “

As Allocca said, “The Black Box credit score is a dinosaur.”

