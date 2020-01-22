Lennon Stella Releases Dates for “Kissing Other People” Music Video Tour | Lennon Stella, Music, Video

Lennon Stella stars in the new clip of his song “Kissing other people“!

The 20-year-old singer sings the head of a party in the visual when finally everyone starts to kiss everyone.

Earlier this month, Lennon announced a headlining European / British tour and will perform at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee.

“I can’t wait for my parents to wait to be inspired by these crazy and talented humans every night – come see us in Europe and the UK !!!!!”, she wrote on Instagram.

Visit LennonStella.com for complete ticket information!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCnHyTF6ANA [/ integrated]

Lennon Stella – “Kissing other people”

Click inside for a full list of 2020 tour dates…

2/5 @ Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, NOR

2/7 @ Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, SWE

2/8 @ Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, DNK

2/10 @ Gruenspan, Hamburg, DEU

2/11 @ Columbia Theater, Berlin, DEU

2/13 @ Technikum, Munich, DEU

2/14 @ Gibson Club, Frankfurt, DEU

2/16 @ Kaufleuten, Zurich, CHE

2/17 @ Gloria, Cologne, DEU

2/19 @ Le Trianon, Paris, FRA

2/20 @ La Madeleine, Brussels, BEL

2/22 @ Melkweg, Amsterdam, NLD

2/24 @ SWG3, Glasgow, GBR

2/25 @ 02 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, GBR

2/26 @ Olympia Theater, Dublin, IRL

2/28 @ 02 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, GBR

2/29 @ Anson Rooms, Bristol, GBR

3/2 @ 02 Shepard’s Bush Empire, London, GBR

3/3 @ 02 Shepard’s Bush Empire, London, GBR

6/6 @ Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

6/12 @ Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

7/12 @ Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN