Lennon Stella Unveils Debut Album ‘Three. Two. A person.’, In addition New music Online video For ‘Older Than I Am’ | Initial Pay attention, Lennon Stella, Audio, Tunes Video

Lennon Stella‘s debut album A few. Two. Just one. is out now!!

The 20-12 months-old singer’s LP options music this kind of as “Kissing Other People”, “Jealous” and “Fear of Getting Alone“.

“I have genuinely never felt anything at all like how I sense suitable now. I sense really leveled and flooded with this zen sense of ease. Heading and likely to get to this actual second and then just permitting it fly out and placing it all cost-free and not getting capable to just take it back. Like the deepest inhale and exhale I have ever taken. the messages you men have been sending me… I come to feel so comprehended and so a great deal far more connected to the two you and myself than I at any time have or at any time imagined attainable. Thank you for offering me that,” Lennon shared on Instagram.

“For every person concerned in the producing of this album, you have all the appreciate in my coronary heart. The co-writers and producers, thank you for becoming so open and innovative. I feel so blessed to have found a tribe so early on who I can make audio I actually enjoy with,” she extra. “I assume appropriate now extra than ever, we all will need somethin to cling to…something sure and stable that won’t go changin on us.. I hope these music can be that for you. Now yours to continue to keep for eternity❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lennon also unveiled a new audio movie for her music “Older Than I Am” which features property footage of her escalating up. Simply click inside of to watch…

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=-KBh3fm6gFo

Lennon Stella – ‘Older Than I Am’

