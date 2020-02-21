[lennox-lewis-claims-deontay-wilder-and-tyson-fury-are-the-best-two-heavyweights-and-have-ideal-probability-of-getting-to-be-undisputed-champion]

Remarkably, 54-calendar year-aged Lennox Lewis remains the final undisputed heavyweight winner of the entire world.

Boxing has been waiting for a unification battle at any time because his victory around Evander Holyfield in 1999.

On Saturday, one particular of the major fights in a era could likely edge the division closer to getting Lewis’ successor.

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go again on Saturday

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet up with yet again subsequent their controversial draw – reside on talkSPORT – with the WBC title on the line.

The other 3 belts belong to Anthony Joshua, who is determined to set up a mega bout towards the winner to ultimately crown a new heavyweight king.

When questioned if the extensive wait around for a new undisputed champion upsets him, Lewis jokes: “Not at all!

“I know some time it will happen. But it’s taken 20 decades and it may possibly just take even for a longer period, so I could possibly have some time remaining.”

Getty Photos – Getty Lewis became the undisputed heavyweight champion by beating Holyfield in 1999

Stories on Friday propose Fury’s camp want to established up a mega struggle with Joshua later on this yr, which could unify the division if the ‘Gyspy King’ wins in Las Vegas.

But these experiences have grow to be white sound, to a massive extent, next yrs of intended negotiations in between Joshua, Wilder, and Fury.

“They have to get obligation,” Lewis informed talkSPORT. “The promoter has to just take far more accountability, and it depends on what you want.

“For me, undisputed was certainly one of my plans I required to access and I explained to myself I had to.

Getty Images – Getty Joshua is desperate to land a shot at the WBC belt

“That’s why I fought all these guys, particularly before I retired.”

Nonetheless, Lewis expects the next struggle between Wilder and Fury to eventually bring boxing closer to the fight anyone would like to see.

“We’re basically getting there,” he said. “With Wilder and Fury preventing, it’s at any time so shut due to the fact you are talking about the two best guys in the division.

“They want to see themselves, who is the greatest boxer? It is not only the earth would like to see it, they want to see it as properly.”