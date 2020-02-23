[Lennox Lewis explains how Tyson Fury ‘solved the puzzle’ of Deontay Wilder – and he’s location on]

Not many people predicted that Tyson Fury would steamroll Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight title rematch on Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

Perfectly, Fury did forecast that and which is particularly what he did.

AFP or licensors Tyson Fury has captured the WBC title for the initial time in his career

The Gypsy King managed to dominate Wilder from the initial bell and he in no way gave the Bronze Bomber a prospect to assert himself on the contest.

Fury was aggressive and on the front-foot. He didn’t depend on his boxing capabilities from a counter-punching perspective like much of the to start with battle, he took it to Wilder.

In accordance to the past undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis, that’s specifically the system to beating Wilder and Fury just confirmed the planet.

“The very best fighters clear up puzzles,” he tweeted. “Tonight @Tyson_Fury solved the puzzle that was Wilder by earning him fight heading backwards the place he’s not as explosive. Big Manned him. #WilderFury2″

Of training course, not everyone is six-foot-9 like Fury, but he utilised all of his tools in the very best way achievable and obtained the outcome he deserved.



Forward of the battle, Lewis stated he considered Wilder and Fury have been the number just one and two heavyweights in the globe, but wasn’t absolutely sure in which order.

This comes months soon after the feud amongst himself and Anthony Joshua the place the existing IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA (tremendous) heavyweight winner stated he didn’t respect Lewis.

Now Eddie Hearn and Joshua surface to be pushing for Fury to combat them in an undisputed contest in the summertime of this calendar year, but a whole lot depends on Wilder’s thoughts.

Fury bossed the fight with Wilder from begin to end

Wilder is capable to choose a rematch in June, or, he can select to take the rematch at a afterwards day and give Fury the freedom to struggle anyone else this calendar year.

Of study course, he could pass more than a rematch altogether, but Fury himself uncertainties Wilder would do that. Presented the possible funds on the table, it will make very little sense that he would.