Leo DiCaprio's 22-year-old girlfriend is defensive ... You talked about marriage

The 44-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio is obviously famous for his films, but he has also become known over the years for his many wonderful friends. Everyone is significantly younger and his youngest love model, Camila Morrone, is only 22 years old.

Age is nothing more than a number

Via: insider.com

Although they have no problems with the big age gap, haters have the say over the relationship on social media. Morrone is not surprised by the cruel comments, since she and her husband have been together in In Style for a year and a half.

Wedding bells?

Via: etcanada.com

Some people think A-lister DiCaprio will drop Morrone if she is “too old” for him, but she trusts her connection. In fact, Daily Mail reports, according to a source, “You have definitely spoken about marriage and the thought of coming to terms with one another excites both.”

Did he hit his match?

Via: people.com

Maybe DiCaprio finally separates from his “Playboy” persona and settles down with Morrone. They’ve been together for a while and he’s not getting any younger. As with his Hollywood colleague George Clooney, the situation changes immediately when a guy finds “the one”. Morrone is excited and it seems DiCaprio is asking for the same.

According to a source revealed to Us Weekly, “DiCaprio and Morrone are in love more than ever.”

Maybe 2020 is the year the actor asks his future partner the question. Morrone would say yes, and female admirers of DiCaprio from near and far would be a little taken aback. But she would make a beautiful bride!

Speculation about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage continues to grow