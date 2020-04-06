Leo Varadkar returns to work as a doctor to help fight the coronavirus

Former Irish leader Leo Varadkar has returned to work one day a week to help fight the coronavirus.

The Irish Taoiseach, who worked as a doctor for more than a decade before joining politics, has been re-registered with the Health Service Executive.

Consistent with the call for health care retirees to return to the epidemic, a leader to work one day a week, is understandable.

Leo Varadkar ‘wants to help’ on his return to therapy.

An HSE spokesman confirmed: “Dr Varadkar was admitted to hospital last month.

“They are committed to the HSE one session a week in places that they can do.

Many of her family and friends are working in health care. He wanted to help even a little. ”

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett (Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

According to the Irish Times, Varadkar is currently reviewing a telephone test for people showing COVID-19 symptoms as part of his medical duties.

Varadkar’s colleague Matthew Barrett also works as a doctor, while his two sisters and father also have health histories.

The leader is one of the leading LGBT + government leaders in the world, who took office in Ireland in 2017.

An Irish care director remains in office.

He remained in charge of the state election in February, while left-handed Fine Gael came in third after Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

No agreement to form a new government has arrived, but negotiations are still ongoing on the idea of ​​Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a coalition.

The proposal initiated by Fine Gael will see the Taoiseach sector split between the parties in a roundabout way – which might have seen Varadkar or his successor share Mianál Martin’s Fianna Fáil.

In January, Sinn Féin suspended the cancer saying that Varadkar should not take the lead because he is not a family man.

On his No Sham page, Paddy Holohan said: “We need people running the country … someone who knows what it’s like to have children, maybe, hopefully, boys and girls, so when you make decisions and things go right, you’re like: ‘ It’s alright, it sounds. ‘

“I know what it is like to take my toddler to school to figure out what the transition period for school is.

“When I make a decision, I can get to know it and it brings hope.”

He continued: “A man who is a family man, who works, cares for his children, has come to this system, has heard a lot, is probably the judge in the same way – he is the one who has to run the world. Someone who is aware of the problems people are experiencing. ”