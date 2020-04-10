Leon Bridge and John Meyer team up for new Inside Friend track

Leon Bridges has released a new single, “Inside Friend,” featuring John Mayer.

All funds for the track will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a project created by the Recording Academy to help musicians and professionals affected by the worldwide pandemic.

Talking about the track, Bridge said, “The Inner Friend concept” originated from Mayer, and I joked in the studio about what the perfect date would be for an introvert or a homemade person like me.

“I’ve been touring most of the year, so it’s better to invite me to shave to get comfortable in the crib rather than to go somewhere close.”

Leon Bridges Performs in Las Vegas December 7, 2019 Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Bridges also explained that “Inside Friend” took some time to release because he felt he “didn’t fit into the context” of his latest release, but recently felt he was “globally forced” to share it.

“I hope that people will be soothing and uplifting as we open the room and experience it,” the singer added. Listen to the new song below.

Inner Friend is the latest in a series of new collaborations by Bridges, including Texas No, a joint EP with Khruangbin, and July with Noah Cyrus.

Bridges should also appear in the new Mayer series “Customization”. On April 12, fans can tune in to see the duo discuss their new collaboration on Mayer’s Instagram.

