leon-draisaitl-de-oilers-gets-to-be-the-initially-player-to-reach-100-points-in-the-2019-20-year

It has been a terrific yr for Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton Oilers striker grew to become the 1st NHL participant to attain 100 factors this period on Saturday night with a pair of targets and an assist versus the Winnipeg Jets. Both equally ambitions were assisted by teammate Connor McDavid, who is also on track to get to 100 details with 89 so much this yr.

Draisaitl has led the league in points for most of the time and appears on observe to gain his initial Art Ross Trophy. Soon after tonight's three-level performance, he moves 11 details in advance of Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak for most points in the league.

Due to the fact becoming a member of the league in 2014, the German has continuously improved. He broke the 100-stage mark for the first time past calendar year, ending with 105 in the time, but is on observe to split that mark this calendar year. He is only the ninth participant in the record of Oilers to reach 100 factors, and the seventh to do it more than at the time.

Draisaitl also became the tenth distinctive player in the past 26 many years to arrive at the 100-issue mark in 65 online games or a lot less.

When it surely will help to perform together with Connor McDavid, Draisaitl deserves a whole lot of credit history for her individual functionality. He leads the league in assists with 63 and is fourth in goals scored with 39.

Even with the performances of Draisaitl and McDavid, Edmonton's tiebreak hopes continue being in stability. Right after Edmonton defeated Winnipeg three-two, the Oilers took exclusive possession of 2nd place in the Pacific Division, four points from the Las Vegas Golden Knights. They only have a four-stage gain in the second wild card spot.