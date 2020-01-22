Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starred in Martin Scorsese’s next film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will star in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The couple had appeared together in This Boy’s Life in 1993, but has never acted in a Scorsese feature film, although both actors have appeared in several films by The Irishman.

At the 2020 SAG Awards, DiCaprio De Niro presented an award for his life’s work and confirmed the team.

“I’ve learned so much from both,” said DiCaprio. “I’m lucky enough to call her an associate, Bob since This Boy’s Life and Marty since Gangs of New York. And after 30 years, it’s a real honor to be working with Bob again in Martin Scorsese’s new drama Killers of the Flower Moon. “

Based on David Grann’s best-selling nonfiction in 2017, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Osage Nation Native Americans were killed after oil was discovered under their land in Oklahoma.

The killings prompted the newly formed FBI to investigate.

Scorsese’s film is slated to be shot in Oklahoma this spring, with Eric Roth (A Star Is Born, Forrest Gump) at the head of the script.

Meanwhile, De Niro said recently that he doesn’t think he will make another film with Al Pacino and Scorsese.

He added, “I don’t see us making a film like this. I hope we make other films together, but do you like it? Unlikely. That’s it.”

In a four-star review of the Irish, Greg Wetherall of NME said: “If this is Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s last meeting, then they couldn’t do better.” The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classic offering. Hollywood’s old buddies are still the only real deal – magnetic, fascinating, and unique. Let’s hope to see them again soon. “