Leonardo DiCaprio drops Camila Morrone because his mother pressures him to suggest something?

A tabloid claims Leonardo Dicaprio is ready to empty girlfriend Camila Morrone – and that is because his mother keeps pushing him to make a suggestion. The story is totally ridiculous. Gossip Cop can correct it.

A so-called “source” tells the National Enquirer“Leo loves being with Camila, but he has been put under so much pressure to put a ring on it that he is ready to hit the stones.” The outlet notes that the couple spent the vacation in St. Bart’s, but claims DiCaprio was “stuck on his phone” and ignored his girlfriend for the entire trip. It’s a ridiculous statement based on a single paparazzi picture of the actor looking at his cellphone during the holidays. However, there are a few more photos of DiCaprio and Morrone laughing and showing PDAs on the beach.

The tabloid claims that DiCaprio also showed no interest in his girlfriend at the party before the W Magazine’s Golden Globes party. “Leo was sitting at a corner table talking to Armie Hammer and another buddy, drinking and smoking,” says the questionable tipster. “He refused to end his evening when Camila felt sick and wanted to go home.” The Wrap, a trusted entertainment outlet that often has exclusive industry insiders, reported that DiCaprio and Morrone “snuggled up at the W magazine party.”

The magazine then revises a scenario that Gossip Cop unmasked last month – the idea that DiCaprio’s mother Irmelin is pressuring him to make a suggestion. The unknown tipster says Irmelin’s requests have eased and he is now ready to break off his relationship with Morrone. “Leo is a bachelor through and through. He wants to do what he wants to do and if he feels cornered, that’s his reason to end it.”

DiCaprio’s own spokesman has already said it Gossip Cop that his mother doesn’t pressure him to suggest anything. Morrone also joined DiCaprio at all of the Golden Globes after parties he attended earlier this month. E! News, a much more reliable source for celebrities than the inquirer, reported that the two “greeted each other with a sweet kiss” when the model arrived at the Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony was held.

Simply put, DiCaprio’s romance is still strong and no one in his life urges him to ask the question. Gossip Cop She blew up the tabloid last August for falsely claiming that DiCaprio and Morrone were on the verge of splitting because of their alleged jealousy of Margot Robbie. The publication has no insight into the couple’s relationship and instead prints these fictional stories.

