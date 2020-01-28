Leroy Sane returns to full training with Man City after a full knee injury

% MINIFYHTMLa26a89dc95476c5df0860da48bcb8c6a11%

Leroy Sane has not played for Manchester City since August

Manchester City was driven by Leroy Sane’s return to full training after a knee injury he sustained in August.

Sane underwent an ACL operation after being removed 13 minutes after the city & # 39; s The Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

On Tuesday, he was pictured with his City teammates for his second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

Leroy Sane was photographed on Tuesday with his teammates from Manchester City

The game comes too early for Sane, but his return reinforces the Pep Guardiola team prior to a number of important games.

After United, City will pronounce the Spurs in the Premier League on 2 February before she receives West Ham a week later, both live at Sky Sports.

After the winter break, City travels to Leicester on February 22, also in Sky Sports, before flying to Spain for the first leg of the Champions League in the first leg of the last 16 against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final falls on March 1, meaning Sane expects his teammates to defend their 3-1 lead over United with a Wembley date in sight.

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

In the summer, Sane was linked to a return to his native Germany before he recovered from the injury.

That spell on the sidelines caused Bayern Munich to cool down his interest and the German club had preliminary talks with representatives of Wilfried Zaha earlier this month.

Air sports news He reported that it seemed unlikely that Bayern signed Zaha in January, despite the decision of the Crystal Palace end to hire super agent Pini Zahavi.

