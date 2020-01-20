Les Mills charged with intimidation after accusing Crohn’s victim of pooping on the ground

Friends of a Wellington gym enthusiast accused of defecating on the floor at a Les Mills gymnasium said that the woman had been bullied by the gymnasium staff.

The woman, who did not want to be named, told Stuff that she had been falsely accused of defecating on the floor of a disabled bathroom by the gym staff who had used Crohn’s disease – illness inflammatory of the bowl – as evidence.

After continuing problems with a member of staff at Taranaki St Les Mills in Wellington regarding her bathroom habits, the woman agreed that she would only use the two unisex disability bathrooms and would cleaning thereafter.

But friends Katy Young and Tanya Palmer told The Herald that the bathroom incident was just one example of the bullying that their friend suffered.

The pair got involved when Palmer found the woman “completely distraught” at the gym one day.

She was told she had to have a meeting with a manager and was worried about what was going to happen, said Palmer.

Palmer said the woman had been informed at previous meetings that her bathing habits posed a health and safety risk and that there had been complaints about her behavior.

She was told that the cleaning lady had complained about the mess in the bathroom and that others had complained about the noises she would make in the toilet.

Palmer said the woman learned that her habits made the toilet “a risk of infection” for the other members.

In March, woman agreed to use only one of the two unisex disability bathrooms, but Young said the bathrooms were generally busy and the woman was forced to leave the gym to go to the toilet in the nearby cafe.

The woman told Stuff that her condition could make things “messy”, but said the allegations against her were preposterous.

“The problem with my condition is, yes, it’s messy, but if it was up to me to blame, there would be blood and not poop in the middle of the ground.”

Her two friends said the woman was also told that she drips too much water when she gets out of the shower and is at risk of slipping, which led the woman to clean the water droplets from the floor after every shower.

Palmer said her friend was deeply affected by what she saw as Les Mills’ unfair treatment.

“They made her feel that the charges they were making against her were fair, reasonable and needed to be confirmed.

“This poor woman ended up being so tortured by this that she didn’t know what to do.”

Dissatisfied with management’s handling of the situation, Palmer and Young sent numerous emails to the Mills national office and to general manager Phillip Mills.

“We were careful what we challenged. What we challenged was the way it was handled.

“We have said that there has been unfair, intimidation and victimization against this person and we bring it to your attention.”

Young said Phillip Mills responded to the women, apologizing for any “negative experience” they might have had at the gym, but said he worked at Les Mills International, a different organization.

Rae Nield, a lawyer representing Les Mills, told the couple that the matter would not be discussed further and that the woman in question could file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

The woman’s membership in the Mills was terminated when staff accused her of defecating on the floor of one of the disabled bathrooms.

“At no time did they produce real evidence,” said Palmer.

Palmer and Young, who had been members of Les Mills for 35 years, both canceled their membership in response.

Their friend is now in a much better place, but Young still remembered her with tears running down her face.

Palmer and Young complained to the Exercise Association of New Zealand.

The Herald solicited comments from the Mills national office.

READ MORE:

• Greg Bruce: Undercover at Les Mills cult gymnasium

• Classes continue after man collapses at Mills gymnasium

• Call for directions regarding the fitness craze requirement

• Disgusting taunt from Auckland gymnasium at client’s place

.