Lesbian Drama ‘Gentleman Jack’ Avoided by GLAAD Media Awards and Enjoyable

The other day, I wrote how actress Souran Jones was generally overlooked for this year for her excellent work on HBO’s Gentleman Jack, without having received the best actress nomination in television drama from the Emmys, Golden Globes or SAG awards.

Recently, however, it has become clear that the “snub” has reached new levels.

Nominations for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Award have been announced recently. The GLAAD Media Awards, which will be hosted both in New York at the Hilton Midtown on March 19 and at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on April 16, “recognize and honor the media for their fair, accurate and consistent representations of lesbianism , homosexuality, the bisexual community and the issues that affect their lives, “according to the GLAAD website.

What has left many LGBTQ communities embarrassed is the mere slap in the face of Gentleman Jack. The shock and frustration make it so heavy with a large handful of us, in fact, that a report has been created through Change.org to add the film to the list of candidates for GLAAD’s excellent Drama Series 2020.

“It’s inconceivable that GLAAD ignores the BBC / HBO’s Gentleman Jack,” the reference page says.

“This true 19th-century story captivates the 21st century senator. The main character Anne Lister is considered the ‘first modern lesbian’. She was a cannon – a true trailblazer that matters in 2020.”

Although the HBO series is based on the real diaries of Anne Lister, revolving around a historical representation of famous lesbians and her battle with the emotional and physical effects of being gay in the 1800s, the series did not receive a nomination. for the excellent drama series.

Other drama series that have significantly less consistent LGBTQ presence or have just the occasional “gay story” like Star Trek Discovery and Supergirl have received nominations.

Even the BBC’s Killing Eve has received a nomination, which is a series that simply shines a light on what some call “gay underground”.

I have always been a fan of the GLAAD Media Awards and we have welcomed the huge and strong representation of the LGBTQ community. I’ve attended the awards myself.

So, I feel completely thin just plain flat out asking: what is the deal, GLAAD ?!

I was completely crossed while the hard-core Gentleman Jack binging. Here we have an LGBTQ woman trying to navigate a life she can be proud of and how to arrange a version of a “marriage” to another woman she deeply loves in such a ruthless and unacceptable time in history.

Leicester, a beauty portrayed by Suranne Jones, has to face a deeper, more difficult and complicated experience of adversity than most of us in our community today. I would prefer to see a series addressing both LGBTQ struggles and triumphs be nominated directly for a GLAAD award instead of a series that, for example, simply uses the “gay subtext”.

Even his wife, Jones’s television and film writer Laurence Akers, took to Twitter to express his disappointment with GLAAD’s decision not to nominate Gentleman Jack for an award.

Some Gentleman supporters Jack and Suranne Jones figured that GLAAD’s oversight could partly be due to HBO’s failure to push the series as far as they could – giving priority to series like Game of Thrones.

But this should not justify such a respectable ability of the LGBTQ organization to recognize a significant order within its community.

As of now, 1,036 signatures have been collected for the Change.org report, targeting 1,500 signatures.

I would really like to love a change – or at least an explanation by GLAAD themselves as to why Gentleman Jack did not receive recognition that it is very clearly worth it.