Lesley Murphy got engaged to Alex Kavanagh

February 6 (UPI) – Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy is engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend Alex Kavanagh in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“2/4/20, a day I will never forget. We get on a plane while talking to my parents in New Zealand. We look forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life in 35,000 feet #ToKavAndToHold “Murphy wrote.

Kavanagh, a professional drone pilot from Australia, confirmed the message in a post for his own account.

“Life is pretty crazy when all the stars match and the right person comes into your life at the right time, when you need it. Never give up love,” he said.

Murphy and Kavanagh have been together for over 18 months. The couple first met when Murphy brought a drone to Kavanagh for repair.

“Words cannot describe the deep love and friendship that Lesley and I have well enough. I really wish everyone could find the true love and connection and respect for each other that we have,” said Kavanagh.

“Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together,” he added.

Murphy’s colleagues, Ali Fedotowsky, Caila Quinn and Desiree Hartsock, congratulate the couple in the comments.

“Congratulations, girl!” Fedotowsky wrote.

“Congratulations! It’s so exciting,” added Hartsock. “When it comes to saying yes to the dress, we have you, girl!”

Murphy called Kavanagh her “other half” when she celebrated Kavanagh’s birthday in a post in January.

“I wish my other half, my roommate, my travel partner, my barista and my @ drone.pilot a happy birthday! Life with you is magical, a bit like messing around in the bird’s nest on Bali. Thank you for making life so funny did, “she wrote.

Murphy participated in Sean Lowe’s season The bachelor and later appeared Bachelor Winter Games, She dated it beforehand Bachelor Winter Games Co-star Dean Unglert, from whom she separated in 2018.