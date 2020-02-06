Lesli Linka Glatter has staged all of your favorite shows, from Freaks And Geeks to Homeland

It’s hard to exaggerate the impact Lesli Linka Glatter has had on television in the past 30 years. If you’ve ever settled into the bad girl Kim Kelly from high school gasping in horror when Carrie Mathison and Brody faced each other, you’ve seen how the director was astute. unforgettable work. Although she started out as a dancer (especially choreographing William Friedkins To Live And Die in LA), it didn’t take long for Linka Glatter to sit behind the camera and record TV appearances with Amazing Stories and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Her first feature film Now And Then finally gave young girls their own nostalgic coming-of-age story, and their work has touched every genre – and basically every channel – since then.

Last month, she appeared on the Winter TCA press tour with Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, and Homeland show runners Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon to showcase the show’s upcoming season. Linka Glatter was an educational voice behind the series after staging the outstanding episode “Q&A” in season two and since then four episodes per season. In the middle of interviews about how the team wants to bring the Showtime drama to a satisfactory conclusion, she visited our studio to take a look at her career as a historian. We mentioned how Homeland changed the game, how Now And Then fans live, and what they’re up to next.