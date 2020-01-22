Leslie Chance Murder Trial Closes

Pleadings began Tuesday morning during the Leslie Chance murder trial.

Chance, 52, is charged with killing her husband, Todd Chance, on August 25, 2013.

The prosecution and the defense reviewed the evidence used throughout the week-long murder trial on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Arthur Norris said that the murder of Chance’s husband was well thought out, planned and carried out.

Prosecutors say Chance killed her husband out of jealousy.

Norris summed up his final arguments on Tuesday and said that Chance had lied on the witness stand.

In final defense, defense counsel Tony Lidgett argued that the evidence for the charge was based on speculation.

Lidgett said that Chance’s alleged motive for financial gain was incorrect, telling jurors that the couple had no financial problems at the time of Todd’s death.

Lidgett said Chance had never known of the text messages exchanged between Todd and his ex-girlfriend until a few days after his murder.

He said there was no evidence of suspicious behavior on the part of Chance, which could motivate her to murder her husband.

Lidgett will continue with his closing arguments on Wednesday morning.

If Chance is found guilty, she faces life in prison.