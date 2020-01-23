Leslie Chance murder trial presented to jury after oral argument

by: Vanessa Dillon, Vanessa Dillon

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 05:54 PM PST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 05:54 PM PST

Pleadings continued Wednesday morning in the Leslie Chance murder trial.

Chance, 52, is charged with killing her husband, Todd Chance, on August 25, 2013.

The prosecution and the defense reviewed the evidence used throughout the week-long murder trial on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett said Chance had waited years to say that she had not killed her husband Todd.

“You are an innocent person, and you shout at the top of your lungs,” I didn’t do it, “” said Lidgett.

Lidgett said it was an excruciating process for Chance, who was accused of killing her husband in 2013.

“He is an innocent person,” said Lidgett. “She did not kill her husband.”

Lidgett’s argument came after prosecutors presented their closing arguments on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Arthur Norris presented evidence to the jury which he claims indicates that Chance is Todd’s killer.

“The things the accused did to prepare this plan are absolutely evidence,” said Norris. “Not just by identity, but also by premeditation.”

Norris told the jury that Chance had killed her husband out of jealousy and for financial gain.

But on Wednesday, Norris said the financial gain was a secondary motive.

Prosecutors have argued for several years that Chance had carefully planned and executed the death of her husband to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

“His behavior was totally inappropriate for a married man,” said Norris. “Having said that, I don’t think anyone would suggest that the murder is justifiable in these circumstances.”

Lidgett argued that the prosecution’s evidence is entirely based on assumptions.

“What was Jenae’s motive?” Said Lidgett. “They keep saying we knew it, we knew it, we knew it. So show it, show that she knew. ”

Norris also argued that several witnesses identified Chance in a surveillance video, but Lidgett said that the witness’s testimony came from those who allegedly do not like chance.

Norris said Chance’s fingerprints were found on Todd’s black Ford Mustang, prosecutors for the vehicle said Chance had killed her husband.

But Lidgett argued that the fingerprints were irrelevant to the case, and explained in detail how the detectives had not disclosed certain evidence.

Prosecutors presented their rebuttal to Lidgett’s arguments Wednesday afternoon, but Lidgett concluded his final conclusions earlier today by urging jurors to find Chance innocent.

“It is time for the nightmare to end,” said Lidgett. “It’s time for Jenae to come home.”

The final arguments ended Wednesday, the jury now has the file.

The court will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.