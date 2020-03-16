Lesoir will release new album in Might

Dutch prog rockers Lesoir will release their most recent album, Mosaic, by way of Glassville Documents on Might 4. The new album, the band’s fourth entire-duration release, sees them working with Muse producer John Cornfield and Matt Bellamy’s vocal producer Paul Reeve.

“In the months that adopted the tour, a ton of blood, sweat and tears ended up poured into the generation of ‘Mosaic’, vocalist Maartje Meessen tells Prog. “The end result is an emotional, open and truthful record, and our most dynamic launch to date. We seriously desired to seize and recreate the power of our dwell performance on file A thing that would seal the elation of getting on the phase, in the heat of the moment, with no assumed for the blueprints of the at any time-restrictive confines of style definition.”

At the second, the band’s proposed Could reside dates are however heading forward. They will enjoy:

May 5: Glasgow Bannermans

May possibly 7: Leicester The Musician

Could 8: London The Black Coronary heart

May well 9: St Austell Brewery

May 10: Bilston Robin 2

Could 15: NED Zwolle Hedon

May 16: NED Landgraaf Oefenbunker

Could 21: NED Groningen EM2

May perhaps 22: SWE Gothenberg Graf

May possibly 23: NOR Oslo We Lave Rock

May well 24: GER Hamburg Klangbar

June 5: NED Amsterdam QW Manufacturing unit

June 6: NED Uden De Pul

June 7: GER Russelsheim Das Rind

Nov 11: GER Reichenbach Bergkeller

For up to day details on dwell dates look at the band’s site.

(Impression credit rating: Incendia Audio)