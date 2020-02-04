Lesotho PM’s wife is accused of murdering his former husband

Maesaiah Thabane, the wife of the Prime Minister of Lesotho, is accused of murder in connection with the murder of the former wife of 2017 in police, police said Tuesday.

Thabane, who fled the country on January 10 to escape the arrest, returned to the small South African kingdom on Tuesday afternoon and reported to the police in the capital Maseru. The police said they had hidden in neighboring South Africa.

Police deputy Mokete Paseka said that Thabane would spend the night in custody and not be brought to justice until the prosecutor director made the charge.

An arrest warrant for Thabane was issued on the day she fled the country after she refused to report to the police for questioning about the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo.

The murder took place two days before the prime minister’s inauguration for a second term, and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo Thabane was his legal spouse and therefore entitled to benefits.

Thomas Thabane married his current wife about two months after Lipolelo’s death.

Two weeks ago, the police questioned the prime minister about the alleged use of his cell phone to communicate with the person at the scene of the murder.

The 80-year-old prime minister announced last month that he intended to resign because his ruling party no longer called him fit. He did not specify when he would resign, and only said it would happen “when everything is fine”.