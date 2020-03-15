‘Less Democrat’ coronavirus deaths

On Sunday, on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued that there would be fewer Democratic deaths due to coronavirus, because they adhere to the suggestions offered by experts and the media.

Instead, he argued that Republicans are skeptical and more susceptible to coronavirus death.

“[T] here is a particular cruelty, irony that it’s his main viewers, the older Republican viewers, the ones who are most at risk,” he said. “And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of its rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures truly portrayed and using their lives as an example? They were Democrats. So, normally, there will be Less Democratic deaths because fewer meetings, fewer opportunities for people to come together and share this horrific disease, So it’s really a short-term strategy, but I think now the name of the game is how they get together on the planet And part of the way I think they are doing it is in the memory hole. It jumped right away because of all the planning we are doing right, which turns the head of the other people down. We watched it weeks ago to say that this is a call, but they do it on Fox News.

“And so they will backfire to get online and synchronize. And, you know, we always say that, but nevertheless, pointing to the past. And they are not. They simply move with the flow. Every day is a new day. Every day is a new story and they will be hooked. I think the problem will be what happens unfortunately if we start to follow that Italian model where we have massive casualties and our lives are not ruined for a week or two, but we are talking months. And this is going to be something serious. And I don’t know if his brainwashing is strong enough to make excuses for Trump during this. But this is going to be serious. “

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor