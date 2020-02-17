[less-tension,-more-home-operates?-white-sox’-eloy-jimenez-looks-in-advance-to-next-season]

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It is really hard to measure the benefit of a to start with, full big league time.

Eloy Jimenez did not know what he was in for, and he still managed to swat 31 homers in 122 games.

The velocity of the key league match caught Jimenez off guard. The top quality of pitchers and their expertise of how to get him out was eye opening. And then there was the self-imposed pressure of justifying a $43 million deal signed during spring teaching ahead of he experienced performed a solitary sport.

“At the starting [of the season], I’m not heading to lie, I experienced way too a lot stress for the reason that I tried using to do as well a lot,” Jimenez claimed Monday on the 1st official day of spring training for situation gamers. “And the accidents (large ankle sprain, elbow) didn’t assistance me a great deal. At the close, I felt like everything was slowed down and was quick simply because I just tried using to perform the sport and enjoy the sport.”

In September, Jimenez posted a .340/.383/.710 hitting line with nine homers and 25 RBI. With a complete year, and that finish driving him, Jimenez is a image of calm, self self-assurance this spring.

Luis Robert, who signed a $50 million, six-12 months offer to perform heart discipline upcoming to Jimenez, will go via the similar factors Jimenez did. Stress, pitchers pounding breaking things down and absent, having him to chase.

All of it with that hefty price tag tag attached to him.

“It’s regular because you have a agreement ahead of you have played in the majors, and you want to demonstrate the men and women what you can do,” Jimenez explained. “That’s why it is a minimal bit hard the 1st month. But he’ll get utilised to it and he’s heading to be very good.”

The silver lining, Jimenez stated with a wink, is that Robert, 22, will acquire some scrutiny absent from Jimenez, 23.

Jimenez, who swatted 31 homers as a rookie, will attract a good deal of focus, although, particularly if he improves his lengthy ball tempo to, say, 50 household operates. He was requested if that massive selection was inside attain and did not back again absent.

“Why not?” Jimenez mentioned. “Yeah, it is a significant amount, but my aim is each individual 12 months to have greater figures than the earlier yr. So I think, just one day, I can strike 50 as well as. But let’s see.”

Jimenez’ defense, which was below typical at ideal previous year, will be viewed closely. His determination to enhance it, he explained, is to avoid remaining subbed for with a defensive alternative late in games.

“We really need to have him to phase it up and enhance on his defensive conclude in still left subject,” manager Rick Renteria claimed. “He started out having some advancement out there very last year. I requested him, do you want me to consider you out in the seventh, eighth or ninth? He goes, ‘no.’ “

Renteria’s message in a nutshell: Fully grasp your function and obligation defensively.

“I want to participate in nine innings,” Jimenez claimed. “So that is why this 12 months I’m placing far more effort into the protection.”

Huge hitting talents aside and a yr of experience notwithstanding, Jimenez can be expecting to endure a valley or two again this period. Although Robert has fellow Cubans Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada to mentor him through times of issues, Jimenez now has fellow Dominican Edwin Encarnacion, whom he has recognised considering the fact that he was 14, for assistance.

Soon after Jimenez signed with the Cubs, Encarnacion encouraged Jimenez to never allow the income alter him. And on the area, really don’t try to do also a lot.

“I value him because he’s generally dealt with me as a kid he loves,” Jimenez claimed. “It’s excellent to have a veteran who normally takes care of me.”