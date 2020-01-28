“Less than 10” foreign investors have bought Dutch residence rights

“Less than 10” wealthy investors have used a Dutch system to grant a residence permit to people who commit to invest at least EUR 1.25 million in an innovative Dutch company. This emerges from studies by Trouw.

The program was launched in 2013, but has not proven popular due to tight controls and competition with other countries. The rules were relaxed in 2016 by the then junior immigration minister Klaas Dijkhoff in order to increase acceptance.

At a time when the much more generous program in Malta is being scrutinized, MEPs are concerned about the Dutch program, the paper said.

“It may be less of a problem here than in other EU Member States, but I think we should beware of the wrong people and bad money,” said D66 MP Maarten Groothuizen.

A year ago, the European Commission asked the Netherlands and 22 other countries to stop issuing “golden” visas and passports to foreign investors because of the risk of being fined.

Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta grant citizenship to foreign investors without having to live in high fees in these EU countries, although Bulgaria has announced that it will stop the process.

The Netherlands is one of 20 countries that offer a residence permit for a fee.

