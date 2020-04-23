Less than 10 percent of immigration affected by the Trump Order

Less than ten percent of all green cards awarded annually to foreign nationals will be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily stop a piece of legal immigration to the United States.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order pausing the occupation-based, 60-day extended family green card categories. The order is much smaller, according to Tucker Carlson of Fox News, than originally planned.

The director of research for the American Federation for Immigration Reform (FAIR), Matt O’Brien, told Breitbart News that in the affirmation of Trump’s order it will only be reduced by about 5,000 to 80,000 green card applications, less than ten percent of the approximately 1.2 million green cards issued. to foreign nationals every year.

O’Brien said the delay of at least 60 days for these green card applicants may go unnoticed for many attempts to enter the United States, as standard visa processing has already been seen. altered by the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

“There are a larger number of temporary visa applicants who could be nominally affected by any moratorium,” Orien said. “However, given that air, land, and sea travel across U.S. borders is virtually closed, it’s hard to say whether these people will even notice a temporary stop in processing visa applications.” .

During a segment Wednesday, Carlson said Trump’s original draft of the Trump executive order “would have suspended several guest worker programs, those that prevent skilled Americans from getting jobs,” but that the project was dropped. then to include only a small employment group. Family-based, broad-based green card applicants who are not yet in the U.S.

“Every year, 180,000 new H-1B visas are issued and more than 200,000 are extended for a longer period. They are not intended for people who harvest grapes or lettuce. These are for people who earn good wages in white-collar jobs, ”said Carlson. “Currently, there are about 470,000 active beneficiaries of this program … suspending this program for a year would open up a massive number of jobs at a time when we desperately need it because we have so many more unemployed than ever.”

“The final version … doesn’t restrict any foreign workers at all,” Carlson said. They are all free to keep coming here and take on American jobs, including high-paying American jobs. ”

Carlson said several officials from the White House, the Department of Labor and the Council of Economic Advisers warned against stopping the visa programs of foreign workers, concerned about the reaction of multinational companies like Apple.

“They argued that unemployment benefits in coronavirus stimulation were so generous that American citizens would refuse to go back to work,” Carlson said. “So we need to bring more foreigners together. Welfare for you. Real jobs for foreign nationals.”

