Less than half of Americans under 30 carefully follow the coronavirus pandemic update, according to a Pew Research Center poll published Wednesday.

The poll surveyed adults in the US for two weeks in March. Between March 10 and 16, when the governor began issuing residency orders across the state in response to the pandemic, 40 percent of the 8,914 individuals surveyed aged between 18 and 29 said they were following the pandemic development in the news. Interest in that age group rose 2 percent when 11,537 people were surveyed between March 19 and 24.

In comparison, about two thirds of adults 65 and older said they followed pandemic news during both survey windows, the poll showed. Attention that Americans between 30 and 65 are paid for coronavirus news varies between the two percentages, with interest that seems to increase with age. Groups 30 to 65 showed a surge in interest between 9 and 10 percent on average when the second survey ended, the researchers wrote.

A group of young people wear protective masks as they walk near the Washington Monument on March 25. According to a Pew Research Center poll, less than 50 percent of Americans under 30 say they are carefully following the coronavirus pandemic update.

Alex Edelman / AFP through Getty Images

Although the World Health Organization declared the virus to spread rapidly as a pandemic on March 11, confusion over who was at risk of serious complications after contracting the virus remained even after the country began shutting down non-essential businesses. During a briefing from the White House Coronavirus Task Force on March 18, Dr. Deborah Birx described “about” reports of younger COVID-19 patients undergoing emergency treatment in Europe. He also cited data from South Korea in explaining why health officials initially believed younger patients were not seriously at risk.

In the same week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report showing 38 percent of patients currently treated in the US were between 20 and 54 years old. While the CDC says Americans aged 19 and under often display milder symptoms of COVID-19, officials say those who contract the virus can still transmit it to others in more vulnerable communities and may be at risk of developing complications that require hospitalization.

“Severe illness leading to hospitalization, including ICU entry and death, can occur in adults of all ages with COVID-19,” the CDC said in its March 18 report.

In the direction of another Coronavirus Task Force, almost a month later, General Surgery Jerome Adams continues to stress the risks faced by young Americans in a growing crisis. “It doesn’t matter if you look healthy, if you look young,” Adams said during the briefing. “You are still at risk of getting infected and spreading and dying from the corona virus.”