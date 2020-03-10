Lessian sisters are scared to death in Pakistan after being asked for a new way of refusing to enter a house

Lesbian sisters Nazia (left) and Samina Iqbal relocate to Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Center (Sky News)

Two sisters who fled Pakistan are now in fear for their lives after being asked recently by the UK Home Office.

Samina Iqbal, 52, and Nazia Iqbal, 48, have been in stockport in Manchester since 2010, but are from Sahiwal in northeast Pakistan. Both have been around for 20 years but their sexuality has not been widely recognized by their families in the UK or Pakistan.

Their previous plea was rejected by a judge who said it was “not true” that they were gay. He was due to be fired last month, but the Home Office was published last minute after being interviewed by Sky News.

Currently the safe haven is located at Yarl Wood. Today he faces a bail hearing in which he has the last chance to ban deportation to Pakistan.

Since they lost their election last year, they have lost the right to ask someone else for new information. However, their lawyer argues that in speaking with the media, the sisters have made their sexual information known, which could put them at greater risk if they return to Pakistan.

Mohammed Akhtar told Sky News: “Nazia and Samina are facing persecution if they are deported back to Pakistan. They have spoken openly about their sexuality and have attracted the attention of many international organizations.

“I don’t know what can make the courts sexist, one cannot be on the platform where their pictures are everywhere on the Internet, they have already been threatened and messages have been sent to the girl-brothers who control via WhatsApp.”

Sky News has taken messages to sisters who are directly threatening their lives. Another says, “broken window glass and knock on the door with the assurance that we are not afraid to harm you,” he reads as a threat to the sisters he received in Pakistan. “You are all women who cannot do anything with us.

“Stop this from doing any of these things. I will send you to execution in place of this message.”

Someone calling Iqbals “shameless” and warning “we will kill you and we will get blessings.”

The Home Office cannot answer why the new information was not allowed to be included in the latest filing.

The ‘culture of disbelief’ in homosexual and other LGBT + communities

LGBT-related asylums, including same-sex couples, are less likely to be accepted by the UK Home Office than the national average, and between 2017 and 2015, the percentage of people who were discriminated against based on sexual orientation dropped from 39 percent to 22 percent.

Proponents of LGBT + rights have long complained of the “culture of disbelief” of the Home Office’s LGBT + efforts to seek protection. They say the government does not forbid treating people with respect or abuse, leading to a reduction in jobs.

Over the past few years many issues have been in line with this claim, including that of one person who was criticized for being “gay” and didn’t look around the room.

A spokesman for Iqbals’ also made the comment on Sky News. “There is a tendency to deny protection services to LGBTQ communities from South Asia or Africa,” he said.

“Judges have made rulings based on outward appearances and stereotypes and the stigma attached to sex in the community.”