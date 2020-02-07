Lessons from a first year as a new MD

Polly Atherton has been the managing director of Stir PR for just over a year. For the first time, she ran a PR agency in the UK. Here she describes the lessons she has learned since joining the 15-member Shoreditch team.

After more than 15 years in the industry, including more than a decade with Frank (with four years as MD from Frank Australia), Polly The Drum explains why it’s important not to tear the place apart on the first day, how small it can be Strength why it was never so important to do your own PR, and she explains how running a creative team in Oz differs from here.

Don’t hurry in like an idiot and destroy the place

My new team is incredibly hungry, ambitious and smart. I would have been an idiot to mess with it. It became clear to me that I had to understand our talent in order to be successful and to promote natural development. Nothing was broken; It was important that people understood why I was here. That should drive Stir forward and promote our creativity, not tear it apart and rebuild it in my own image.

You can’t get people to like you right away

Taking over into an established agency is difficult if you don’t know anyone. I had to speed up all the changes to create the culture I was hoping for. I wanted the team to like me, but they had to get to know me and I had to earn their trust. So I took my position as a newbie. Fortunately, there were no layoffs and employee surveys show a high level of satisfaction.

The starting point must be listening and learning

I don’t know everything, so on the first day I left all prejudices on the doorstep. You have to live and breathe in an agency environment in order to understand it correctly. In Oz it took me a few months to get going. I immediately met everyone in person and talked about their story, what made them tick and what makes them proud to work here. This important insight inspired my strategy.

Build on what you do best at short notice

With customers like Nestle and Heineken, you can look forward to the weight of food and drinks. My ideal was to shake off the perception that this is the only sector we can work in. However, this requires patience as we took advantage of all the good work and successful creative campaigns that we had done in R&D and showed how the strategic thinking in their creation was agnostic sector.

Never forgetting being a smaller agency has its clear advantages

There are many competing small agencies, but there is no point in getting scared or imagining that those who are bigger need to be better. We are in a group with many complementary skills that we can use to be quick and quick. It is crucial that we gain external experience and have the ability to create larger campaigns with influencers and experiential.

Don’t be afraid to accept that there will be holes

You always have to learn and develop, so I looked for gaps in my knowledge and brought in external trainers to close them. Strengthening the team’s trust in this way has enabled us to think smarter. I also hired the talent that we lacked. I am a big fan of collaboration, so I encouraged people to join forces because they know that their success is the agency’s success.

Learn how to be a good boss from previous bosses

It is vital to give people the opportunity to improve. That’s how I grew. Not in a sinking or swimming sense, but you can turn your back on someone and give them the chance to take on a challenge that you know will strengthen their own belief in the skills and talents they possess. This also extends to recognizing who is in the wrong place and giving them scope to do what they do best or love.

Use your own work ethic, experience and turn things around

Creativity has always been very important to me. I quickly realized that there was a chance to improve this and combine Stir’s outstanding account management achievements with killer creatives. I’m proud of the creativity we showed at Frank, and my experience in Oz with a smaller media pool showed me how to land sophisticated campaigns with a central, legitimate call to action.

Remember that opening new doors is important

I want our work with potential customers to speak for themselves, but you have to be proactive. You have to get out and knock on doors and know that you are adding value to new customers you are addressing, even if you don’t have clear heads in this area. Good ideas always prevail. I strive to be proactive even in industries where we are relatively unknown. Great creativity attracts attention.

So that was it. 12 months later, I haven’t quite cracked it yet, but I didn’t expect it. One thing that I know is true is that you are absolutely confident and clear in your vision to successfully lead a new team. You have to believe in the strategy you are developing to achieve consensus among your executives and to penetrate the agency, your employees and your customers.

My priority was to be recognized for creativity that arouses emotions. We have focused on this and have already designed meat-rich campaigns with great insights to build on our existing portfolio of work.

It is still under construction and I will further refine our proposal and learn how we do it.

