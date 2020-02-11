Lessons that go beyond the coronavirus epidemic

There are more useful things to do than worry. On the one hand, you could wash your hands. (And have you received your flu shot?)

The news of coronavirus infections panics many people.

It is not known how widespread or deadly this disease will be, but for once, instead of telling you not to worry, I will suggest riding this wave. Turn that fear into useful action – and find the lessons that go beyond this epidemic.

There are absolutely things we can do to protect people from infection with this new respiratory virus, which has caused hundreds of deaths in Wuhan, China, and has spread to other countries. Some involve a societal response, but others are very simple.

Most importantly, wash your hands. Wash them often. Wash them for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Wash them especially well if you are about to eat. Wash them after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Have everyone in the household wash their hands when they return.

I am a pediatrician, and I know it can be difficult to do it yourself, let alone get others to do it. So make it a game. Offer incentives. There is almost nothing you or your family can do to protect yourself further from infection.

Here are five steps: (1) wet your hands, (2) lather your hands, then (3) rub them for at least 20 seconds. No one ever looks at a clock, so try to sing the Happy Birthday song twice from start to finish. If you are trying to get children to do this, create a fun song to wash their hands on the same song. One of my colleagues recommends singing the alphabet.

I know 20 seconds seems to be long. Although we don’t have huge randomized controlled trials to prove it’s the optimal amount, research exists to say that shorter times aren’t as effective at killing germs, and much longer times can actually damage the skin and can be counterproductive.

Then (4) rinse and (5) dry. It is not that hard. If you can’t wash your hands, a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol will work, but it’s not as good.

Do not touch your face in general, especially with unwashed hands. Do not shake hands with sick people. If you are sick, stay away from others.

Clean objects and surfaces that you touch a lot. Clean them well with sprays or cleaning wipes that will kill germs.

What is not recommended for everyone? Face masks. If you’re sick, they can stop you from spreading the virus, but they don’t do the same to keep healthy people from getting sick.

Two most likely scenarios for an unconfined epidemic

It is not the first coronavirus to cause concern worldwide. The 2002 epidemic known as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and the 2012 MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic were both from the same type of virus.

This new version, “2019-novel Coronavirus” or 2019-nCoV, is currently considered more infectious than these two, but less likely to cause death. On Monday, of the more than 40,000 cases reported (almost all in China), more than 900 were linked to the death. Of course, many other cases are probably not reported.

The best scenario for this outbreak would be containment. If China can do it and other countries can keep those infected to a minimum, we may be able to prevent widespread infection and eradicate 2019-nCoV from humans. This is what we have accomplished with SARS, so it is possible.

But as international travel becomes easier, eradication becomes more difficult. If we cannot contain the disease and this coronavirus remains, it is not necessarily a cause of panic.

Medical workers treat patients in the isolated intensive care unit of a hospital in Wuhan. Photo / AP

It is believed to be the fifth endemic coronavirus in humans. (SARS and MERS have not become endemic.)

A recent article by Sharon Begley in STAT News presented the two most likely scenarios of an uncontained epidemic. The first is that nCoV 2019 ends up looking like the other four endemic coronaviruses, which cause less severe cold-like illnesses. If this happens, we will worry for a few years as we monitor the rate of infections and make sure it is not as serious as we think. But ultimately, we will not worry about it any more than we wonder what virus is causing our last cold. More than a third of people infected with other coronaviruses do not even realize that they are sick.

This does not mean that some people do not get sicker – with pneumonia, for example – after contracting these coronaviruses. They do. But the rates of poor results are generally not high enough to make the headlines.

The other, more worrying result would be that nCoV 2019 becomes a more important seasonal virus, like the flu. It would be bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has already caused up to 310,000 hospitalizations this year and 10,000 to 25,000 deaths.

Where to put the worry

Time will tell if the new coronavirus ends up being less or more dangerous than the flu; we don’t yet know how serious it is. Usually, diseases that persist are less deadly. Only active hosts can continue to create more viruses. The flu is also sneaky enough in the way it mutates its surface molecules from year to year to escape detection by the immune system. If 2019-nCoV is unable to do so, people’s immunity to it may gradually improve.

But therein lies the paradox. The result that really worries public health officials is that 2019-nCoV will turn into something like a disease that we are having trouble worrying about right now.

Every year, doctors and public health officials try to make you immune to the flu, and far too many of you don’t. We ask you to take proper precautions and hygiene – and still, tens of thousands of people are dying and too few are caring enough.

A nurse checks the temperature of a visitor as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo / AP

Governments and employers could help by making it easier for sick people to get home from work. Many Americans without paid sick leave go to work despite feeling sick, and many of them work in restaurants, schools, and hospitals, where the illness spreads easily.

The most important defense available to the United States to prevent pandemics is a solid public health infrastructure. The public must trust him. The system must also be properly prepared and have the resources to manage a generalized infection. (The system is currently stretched and underfunded.) It is essential to ensure that there is enough medical supplies available, as well as necessities such as food, to help a community weather an epidemic.

Should you fear being infected with viruses? Sure. Have you ever had a flu shot?

Transform your fears into productive behaviors. This is how you will greatly reduce your risk of becoming infected with 2019-nCoV. It will also help keep you from getting the flu. It will even help protect you from the common cold. Win all around.



Written By: Aaron E. Carroll

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

