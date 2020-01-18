Lessons that the bears can learn from the last 4 teams of the NFL

For the 12th time in 13 years, the bears spend the championship weekend on the couch. This is what they can learn from the four teams – the Titans and Chiefs of the AFC and the 49ers and Packers of the NFC – ready to play for Super Bowl berths Sunday:

TITANS— USE YOUR BULLPEN

The Titans benchbacked quarterback Marcus Mariota, the number 2 general choice in 2015, halfway a loss of 16-0 in Denver causing their record to fall to 2-4. His replacement, Ryan Tannehill, has since won nine of the 12 starts.

The Titans found a creative way to trade for Tannehill’s last offseason – the Dolphins sent him and a sixth round pick to the Titans for a fourth and seventh rounder, and then the Titans worked out his contract again. Tannehill, who now has 100 career starts, was the perfect backup for a thin starter. And because they had options, the Titans were not afraid of making a change.

The bears must find their own Tannehill to combine with Mitch Trubisky, another number 2 choice, this season – someone who has made more career starts than the five that Chase Daniel, the backup of the last two seasons, can bows.

Consider: as soon as he was in the bench, Mariota was 94-for-159 for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 92.3 passer rating. During the first six weeks of the Bears, Trubisky was 103-for-160 for 839 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 82.8 rating.

If Trubisky does it again, the bears need someone in line to take his place.

Relying on a backup is usually not a good thing. The Titans were the only of the 12 play-off teams that entered the late season with a different start quarterback than in week 1. But they proved that a switch – if the team has the right man in the bullpen – could save a spiral season.

CHIEFS— FIND A SMALL END

It’s just a little easier to find a Travis Kelce than a Patrick Mahomes. But the bears – who sniffed the last – must do their best to find the first. Or even a version of a very poor man.

Kelce, the tight end of the Chiefs, perhaps played the most meaningful game of his career Sunday, with 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the come-from-behind victory against the Texans.

Combine that with his statistics for the regular season and Kelce has caught 107 passes for 1363 meters. The complete tight roster of the Bears amounted to 46 catches for 416 yards.

The tight end position is essential in the offense of Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the same goes for coach Matt Nagy’s playbook. The bears hope that a second operation at the end will treat Trey Burton – this time on his hip – discomfort that limits him to five starts this season. But they can’t count on it, especially given the unproven schedule behind him.

See if the bears are aggressive in their pursuit of a passing tight end, first in free agency and then, perhaps, in design.

PACKERS – BAGS OF BOTH SIDES

Pricey off-season movements were wild in character for a franchise that usually would rather pay its own players. But the signing by the Packers of two external linebackers – the Ravens ‘Za’Darius Smith and the Redskins’ Preston Smith – for a combined $ 118 million has turned out to be a home run.

Za’Darius Smith finished sixth in the regular season with 13½ pockets, while Preston Smith finished eighth with 12.

The ‘Smith Brothers’ – no relationship – offer a blow that the bears cannot match, even if Khalil Mack carries the sport’s biggest defensive contract. The Smiths bring pressure from both sides, while the Bears have spent two years looking for a pass-hasty playmaker opposite Mack.

The team complained throughout the season that Mack saw double and triple teams in every game. One way to stop that is to produce a pass-rushing threat from the other external linebacker position.

Leonard Floyd, the other starter of the team, has achieved seven pockets in 32 starts in the past two years. The Bears appreciate his run-stuffing and pass coverage skills. However, as he enters the last year of his rookie deal, the bears must find a pass rusher – even someone who can just play at a downdown – to supplement Mack.

49ERS – BUILD THE LINE

All three running 49ers – Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida – placed between 123 and 137 regular season carriers. Each ended on average between 38 and 48 thrilling yards per game in a 49ers running game that only followed the historically dominant Ravens.

It didn’t matter who ran the ball. The reason was the men who blocked for them. Three of the 49’s attacking line men in their play-off victory against the Vikings were first round picks: right tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall), left tackle Joe Staley (No. 28) and left guard Laken Tomlinson (No. 9). 28), graduated from Lane Tech.

With Kyle Long retired, the bears are entering the season without a pick in the first round scheduled to start on the offensive line for the first time since 2002.

The bears have introduced a new coordinator and offensive line coach in the hope of reviving the current game.

With three players who have signed renewals in the last two years and another, guard James Daniels, two years away from a second-round pick, the bears line is unlikely to be revised. However, the team should investigate what new blood to add – even if it is not a first-round player.