‘Let it be in front of the wall’ expressed hope

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A restaurant owner in Cicero thinks a COVID-19 pandemic will cause him to go underground. Instead, he is on a new mission to try and make sure that our people are not hungry.

Chickadee, the Human Eatery has now expanded beyond its walls.

Owner David Caramanna says: “People started sending money.

He decided to start “paying for it in front of his walls.”

Initially, the focus was on feeding children in the community, now it is for everyone who needs it.

Caramanna said: “If you’re at home, you also pay a very high price, and you sell fast food, you want something different, come in with your food waiting for you.”

In two weeks, the wall had already raised $ 5,000. People donate, donate business, leave anywhere from $ 10 to $ 300 dollars. Caramanna launched a series of walls for first responders.

Caramanna said, “Someone who came in and didn’t want the first lot along with the nurses … paid for their food,” Caramanna said. I thought he was looking for food and breakfast and offered me $ 100. ”

The locals gather for the first time as Caramanna calls the rainbow in the middle of this storm. “I see that people are starting to understand what we already have and want to help everyone,” he says.

An employee from State Farm joins the Carvel restaurant and restaurant. Caramanna said, “Gifts give me a lot of money. The $ 5 meal we make or if you can’t afford it, I give it to you,” “Come in, eat for 5 cakes and we give you spirit to get ice cream. “

Others offer bread and pizza to help fill its void. Caramanna said, “The Geddes are making my bread. They have said we want to help you and we will give you free bread.”

“I’ve had people feed Pizzas, I’ve gone down to 30 pizza there during my freezer, so when someone orders me to eat, I throw two or three pizza in there. body, bread, two cakes and peanuts. and jelly, some mac and cheese, are just what you will get in the next few days. ”

David Caramanna

The kindness and generosity he saw was something that he looked to cling to when we got to the other side of this problem.

Caramanna said, “I’ll be here, cooking until they close my mouth or I’m tired.” “If we were to open up and pay our bills, there would always be walls here for people to come and eat for free.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit your personal food at 8140 Brewerton Rd in Cicero. You can also call them at (315) 699-7044 and pay by phone or ask for their Venmo / PayPal account.

