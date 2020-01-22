Let teenagers be teenagers, not voters yet

Marketers love teenagers – they have a lot of purchasing power and are influencers influenced by their social media insight.

Do you know who else likes this demography? Politicians, especially democrats. And for the same reasons. Inc.com summarized the importance of the age group: “Teens have always been important to brands because they tend to be early adopters and because their brand preferences have traditionally not been well defined.”

Replace ‘political party’ with the brand and you have prepared a voting block to sniff a platform.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is in favor of lowering the voting age to 16, claiming that this will increase voter turnout and social engagement.

It is true that voter turnout is low – around 55% voted in the 2016 elections. Locally, turnout at Boston City Council in 2019 was 11%.

But the emphasis should be on involving American adults enough to get to the polling booths, not on children who might not be able to drive to the polling station without an adult in the car.

Here in Massachusetts, Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill and Senator Harriette Chandler, D-Worcester, enter the House and the Senate Empower Act and this goes before the Joint Commission election laws for a public hearing on Wednesday at the State House.

The voting power would go to “any citizen 16 or 17 years old, who is a resident of the town or village where he or she claims the right to vote.” As the Boston Herald reported, Chandler said, “It’s time to give municipalities the opportunity to empower their own youth. Cities and villages have been calling for this option for years and I believe that young people deserve a voice in their local government.”

Would these be the same young people who cannot buy tobacco products or drive because they are not old enough? And yet, at an age when they are still learning how the world works, they can cast votes that influence the lives of others.

Teenagers can do great things, no doubt. For example, Project 351 promotes youth-led services to the Commonwealth. On Saturday, hundreds of students from all over the state gathered at Faneuil Hall to help people in need during the organization’s annual Launch Day of Service. There are volunteer programs for young people through Boston Cares, MassAudubon and many, many other organizations. And they are full of targeted, committed young people working on positive changes.

So you do not need the root of votes to enable teenagers to commit to social improvement. They are here.

But as marketers know, they are an audience that is ripe to influence, whether it is about buying a brand sneaker or the promises of a politician.

“The idea of ​​lowering the voting age to 16 is absurd on his face,” said David Tuerck of the Beacon Hill Institute.

“Lawmakers must make a decision,” Tuerck said, citing recent efforts to raise the age for buying tobacco products.

“On the one hand, they don’t trust people under the age of 21 to buy tobacco products, but on the other, they want to give younger people the right to vote,” Tuerck said. “We must ask ourselves where this thinking comes from.”

People must also be 21 to buy alcohol and marijuana in Massachusetts. The age limit for the juvenile justice system was raised from 17 to 18 in 2013 and legislators have tried to raise it to 21.

Let teens be teenagers for a while, and cast their vote for prom queen before they vote for councilor.