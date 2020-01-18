Let the ordinance for marijuana consumption go up in smoke. Letters

It is not surprising to hear that the marijuana consumption regulation mayor Lightfoot’s office that was being worked on was delayed again last week. Let us hope that the delay gives the city the opportunity to adopt the proposal to allow recreational consumption in existing tobacconists, poses health risks and is a bad idea.

To start with, marijuana smoke contains its own set of harmful fine particles and chemicals that cause lung irritation, asthma and an increased risk of lung infection. Employees in tobacconists and other customers have not applied to be exposed to those chemicals or to the mind-expanding THC in marijuana.

We also don’t have to do business at tobacconists. They themselves do nicely about nicotine addiction. Chicago has a long history of fighting Big Tobacco and reducing the impact of tobacco-related illnesses through work like Smoke-Free Chicago. The city council no longer needs to send customers to tobacconists.

You must be at least 21 to purchase recreational marijuana or tobacco in Illinois. Although marijuana pharmacies verify the age at the door and do not allow people under the age of purchase to be inside, access to tobacconists is not strictly controlled. We are currently seeing epidemic fumes among teenagers and would do well to encourage exposure to marijuana. And who makes sure that customers take public transport on these proposed consumption sites and then return home safely?

It seems better if we send this proposal in smoke and instead focus on keeping all Chicagoans free and non-smoking.

Joel Africk, Wilmette

No, President Trump is not a pro-life

I am surprised that Rev. Franklin Graham claims that Donald Trump is “the most pro-life friendly president in modern history.”

Refugees flee violence. Trump says send them back. Some die. Who cares?

Working on improving Obamacare to save even more lives? No. No. Get rid of it (but only after the elections). Will you help to prevent the suffering of millions as a result of a catastrophic climate change? Oh no. It’s a hoax. Perform universal background checks for weapon purchases? And deserve the wrath of NRA leaders? Are you crazy?

Cut back on environmental standards and enforcement? Now we are talking. That should overload the economy. More people will suffer and die? Oh yeah.

Trump friends to the murderous leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Philippines. Do the lives that eradicate these crooks count for nothing?

The Central Park 5 would have been executed if it was up to Trump. Did he apologize after it turned out they were innocent? Of course not.

Trump cares about the Almighty Buck and everything needed to be re-elected. He will be pro-birth again, but pro-life? No chance.

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston