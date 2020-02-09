‘Let them out’: Renae Lawrence asks for the release of five Bali 9 mules

The liberated Bali 9-drug mule Renae Lawrence has asked the Indonesian president to release the remaining heroin smugglers in the failed drug plan of 2005.

The five Bali 9 members remaining in Indonesian prisons are said to die in prison.

When Joko Widodo came to Australia to meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Lawrence appealed to both leaders and said, “Every year these young men lose hope.”

Three of the remaining Bali 9 are in prison (left to right), Michael Czugaj, Matthew Norman and Si Yi Chen. Photo / delivery

She also announced that she plans to return to the country of her detention to live and work there.

“I am the only female member of the so-called Bali Nine and the only one who has received a certain sentence,” she said.

“I continue to worry about these five young men who, if given the same punishment as me, may now be back in Australia with their families.

“Their families are constantly traveling to Indonesia to visit their sons with great effort. Their agony remains.”

Lawrence did not mention the Bali 9 Kingpins, Andrew Chan, and Myuran Sukumaran that Widodo sent to execution in 2015.

Martin Stephens and Renae Lawrence transport from prison to court in 2005. Photo / AP

The Bali 9 was a group of nine young Australians who were rounded up by Chan and Sukumaran to smuggle 8.3 kg of heroin from Bali to Australia.

They were arrested at Denpasar Airport and in hotel rooms in April 2005 and detained in the Kerobokan prison in Bali.

Five of the nine – Chan and Sukamaran, as well as Scott Rush, Matthew Norman and Si Yi Chen – were sentenced to death.

Norman was only 18 and Rush and another Bali nine, Michael Czugaj, were only 19 at the time.

Renae Lawrence was sentenced to life imprisonment, which was reduced to 20 years. She was released in 2018 after 13 years of imprisonment due to good behavior.

Until then, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran had been executed or “death” on the Indonesian island of Nusakambangan, and Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer while in custody.

Renae Lawrence, left after her arrest in 2005 and Renae Lawrence, right in Kerobokan Prison in 2011. Photo / News.com.au / Supplied

With the release of Lawrence, five of the heroin plotters were still being held in various Indonesian prisons.

They are Matthew Norman and Michael Czugaj, both 33, and Scott Rush and Si Yi Chen, both 34, and Martin Stephens, 44.

All are serving life sentences without a chance of release and have exhausted all possible appeals.

Lawrence said at a press conference in Canberra on Sunday that she would “break my self-imposed silence” to ask Widodo and Morrison “to consider reducing the sentence for the remaining five prisoners.”

Lawrence said during her detention that she “loved the Indonesian people and was treated well by the prison authorities. We always had enough to eat.”

“I made some good friends among the prisoners … and some of the prison staff.

“We admit that we did the wrong thing, and we continue to apologize to the Indonesian government and citizens for our stupidity.”

She demanded a certain punishment for each man, and if that was not possible, their exchange to serve her time in Australian prisons.

Lawrence plans to file an application to return to Indonesia to live and work there.