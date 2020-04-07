Let things cool down: Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ summary (Monday 4/6/20)

Don’t be fooled by today’s record rally, Jim Cramer cautioned his spectators of Mad Money on Monday. Until we see a spike in unemployment, the stock market will be held hostage by the whims of exchange-traded funds, Cramer said, and even the strong rallies like today are not likely to translate into earnings per share.

Traders will continue to buy and sell on the day’s stocks, Cramer said, but investors need to stay focused on what matters: the state of our economy. He said it would be a mistake to buy stocks after Monday’s strong move, even with your 401 (k) or retirement money. Today’s earnings are likely to fade on the next wave of bad news – and that may be a time to jump.

The gathering in the Cloud Kings, a favorite of Cramer, must be considered suspect and evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Cramer preferred data center hardware stocks, such as Western Digital (WDC) – Get the report as an alternative investment. He also blessed the possession of Amazon (AMZN) – Get report, which does not present Google’s advertising risk (GOOGL) – Get report. Even Apple (AAPL) – Get report must be purchased opportunistically, on a pullback.

As for sectors outside of technology, Cramer said there is little to appreciate in the retail business, even with home stores like Home Depot (HD) – Get reports and Lowe’s (BASS) – Get a report, which may be missing the entire spring gardening season. It was also bearish on banks, home builders and industrialists, given the level of uncertainty we still see in the economy. This uncertainty extends mainly to oil and gas stocks, as we are almost out of the way to store our excess oil.

Cramer said it will be more bullish when we have more Covid-19 tests and less fear of getting sick, but it will be an unemployment spike that will really signal when the bull is back.

Executive decision: zoom

For his first “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get Report, the online meeting provider that has been carefully reviewed for its security practices.

Yuan said in recent weeks that Zoom has seen a surge in new users and new use cases. The company is working hard to educate these new users on their security settings so that everyone can use their service safely. They are working particularly hard with school systems across the nation so that they can continue to use Zoom for online education.

When asked about end-to-end encryption, something that security researchers have indicated as missing from the Zoom platform, Yuan noted with end-to-end encryption enabled, many popular features, such as calling to meetings by phone and recording. on the cloud, they wouldn’t make it available.

Yuan responded to criticisms that Zoom meetings are routed through Chinese servers by stating that only in rare cases should the route of traffic through China be encountered. He also said that the trend of “zoom bombing” of uninvited guests entering meetings can be countered by applying best practices.

Yuan will hold a webinar later this week to discuss best practices and all issues raised by security professionals.

Homemade actions

The home economy may seem temporary, Cramer told viewers, but working from home has so many advantages that it could be here to stay. This means that a whole new crop of home titles may be ready to rally for years to come.

Cramer said investors are already aware of Zoom Video and Amazon’s web services, but may not be aware of all the food stocks that work. Cramer reiterated its purchase on Constellation Brands (STZ) – Get Report, the beer and wine giant with 19% growth in the last two weeks and on ConAgra Foods (CAG) – Get a report, which continues to see its products flying off the shelves of grocery stores.

But there are others in the home food space. Cramer added General Mills (GIS) – Get a report on the list, along with Hormel Foods (HRL) – Get report. Chewy said (CHWY) – Get Report is the logical choice in the pet food space and nobody makes better snacks than PepsiCo (PEP) – Get report, which owns Frito-Lay.

When it comes to delivery, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Get Report has a lot to gain, Cramer noted, and no takeaway beats Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Get the relationship, which has strengthened his online skills for years.

REIT is worth a look

Investors looking for relatively safe stocks that can work even in this challenging environment can selectively consider a REIT, Cramer told viewers. While REITs have become one of the most hated sectors and are largely untouchable, Cramer has identified a handful that is worth considering.

Office REITs remain untouchable, said Cramer, but Alexandria Real Estate Equities (WE ARE) – Get relationship is different. This company has focused exclusively on campus for science and technology. When pharmaceuticals and biotechnology need a campus, Alexandria is where they look. Shares fell 22% from their peak.

Subsequently, Cramer recommended Crown Castle (CCI) – Get report, the REIT of the cell tower with a yield of 3.2%. Cramer said he also likes T-Mobile (TMU) – Get reports and verizons (VZ) – Get reports before 5G wireless buildout.

Finally, Cramer said that data centers are a trend towards secular growth and he likes Digital Realty Trust here (DLR) – Get a 3.2% performance report,

Equinox (EQIX) – Get reports and CoreSite Realty (COR) – Get reports with 4.2% performance.

We can do more

In its “No-Huddle Offense” segment, Cramer said when it comes to coronavirus, our government needs to be more open. It is not enough to tell Americans to stay home, he said – there is much more we could do.

Cramer reminded viewers that when our nation was fighting polio, millions of Americans sent their shadows, creating the March of Dimes and ultimately funding a cure. Our treasury could offer $ 1 trillion in “safe and solid” bonds to help America rebuild our medical supplies sector and protect us during crises like these.

We may also instruct OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to help workers wear masks at work and regularly check the temperature to make sure they are not sick.

Cramer also suggested trying a moratorium on rents and mortgages to help put money in the pockets of Americans who need it most.

Lighting bolt

Here is what Jim Cramer said about some titles offered by callers during the Mad Money Lightning Round on Monday evening:

New residential investment (NRZ) – Get the report: “We don’t want to be in a company that has cut its dividend.”

Prudential (PBIP) – Get the report: “I don’t want to be in an insurance right now.”

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) – Get the report: “It should be good, but they brought out a bad piece this weekend.”

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) – Receive the report: “I liked it at $ 20 and now it’s at $ 10. Something’s wrong.”

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BEEP) – Get the report: “No, you want to be there. Look for a supply of drugs or food.”

