[let-us-focus-on-plastic-bag-service-fees-in-japan]

Some 77 % of respondents support the government’s strategies to charge prospects for plastic searching bags at supermarkets, usefulness retailers and other shops from July, a Jiji Press poll has demonstrated.

In accordance to the study on waste conducted between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, 49.seven per cent mentioned they are supportive of the plastic bag payment, even though 27.three percent claimed they are to some degree supportive.

On the other hand, 8.eight p.c were towards the plan, whilst 12.five per cent were being fairly towards, bringing the proportion of respondents opposed to the shift to 21.3 percent.

Women of all ages had been marginally a lot more most likely to be supportive of the cost, with 79.9 % of female respondents in favor as opposed to 74.6 p.c of adult men.

Only 66.7 % of those people aged between 18 and 29 backed the demand, although the fee of assist in more mature age brackets ranged between 70 p.c and much less than 90 %.

The study also questioned whether or not respondents were being knowledgeable of the phrase “food squander.” The proportion of respondents who explained they know the phrase effectively was 67.nine per cent, up sharply from 51.two % in the earlier survey. The share of those who did not know the phrase at all fell to four.6 % from 13 per cent.

When questioned about steps taken to decrease foods waste, 73.3 percent of respondents mentioned they make certain not to get as well a great deal foodstuff and to use it up as considerably as feasible, building this the most popular method of slicing down food waste.

Other typical techniques incorporate not throwing absent foodstuff that reached its ideal-by day and consuming it as a great deal as feasible, adopted by 48.two per cent of respondents, and freezing leftover foods to eat at a different time, decided on by 39.8 percent.

The agriculture ministry estimated that food stuff waste reached in excess of six.43 million tons in fiscal 2016.

The interview-based mostly study lined two,000 people of 18 or more mature across Japan. Legitimate answers ended up gathered from 62. % of these contacted.

1st released in The Japan Instances on Feb. eight

Warm up

A person-minute chat about grocery shopping.

Recreation

Obtain text linked to the surroundings, e.g., local weather disaster, recycle, reuse, rubbish

New phrases

one) back again: give materials or moral assist to, e.g., “My father backs the DPJ candidate.”

two) proportion: a range regarded in comparison to the full, e.g., “The proportion of DPJ voters in Japan is smaller.”

three) most effective-by day: the day by which one thing should be used, e.g., “The very best-by day on that milk was last thirty day period, never drink it!”

Guess the headline

77% in Japan support f _ _s for p _ _ _ _ _ _ procuring luggage

Concerns

one) What was the survey about?

2) Which gender is much more in support of the rate system and by what share?

3) What are some thoughts talked about in the short article on how to minimize foods squander?

Let’s discuss the posting

one) Do you agree with the plastic bag service fees?

two) What do you consider about the existing situation of foodstuff waste in Japan?

three) Share ways you check out to cut down food items squander.

Reference

環境問題の深刻化に伴い、ゴミ問題に関する新しい動きが世界中で加速し、特にプラスチック素材への対策はこの数年で厳格さを増しました。対策の一つとして挙げられているビニール袋の有料化に対する賛成/反対の数字を、皆さんは多いと捉えるでしょうか、または少ないという印象を持たれるでしょうか。生活していればゴミが出るのは仕方のないことですが、だからこそ小さな意識が大きな変革を生み出せるかもしれません。

次世代に美しい環境を残すために私たち一人一人が心がけるべきことは何なのか、朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

