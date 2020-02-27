[let-us-get-mikey!]

By David Kurtz
February 27, 2020 three: 29 p.m.
Mike Pence victimized by Trump yet again:
The decision to place Mr. Pence in charge was created on Wednesday just after the president informed some people today that the vice president did not “have anything at all else to do,” in accordance to people today common with the president’s opinions.
David Kurtz
(@TPM_dk)
is TPM’s government editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
