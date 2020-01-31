Let us remember Kendall Milton in all the chatter about Zach Evans

Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

With all the hype surrounding Zach Evans, let’s remember appreciating Kendall Milton

According to Daijun Edwards’ 4-star commitment, Georgia’s recruitment of 5-star prospect Zach Evans is likely to be complete. It was a wild recruitment for one of the best players in the country, but with Georgia now having two setbacks in its 2020 class, Evans is likely to play elsewhere.

And for everything Evans has done in the past two months, he has overshadowed Georgia’s other excellence that Kendall Milton is holding back. Evans ranks higher – he is No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite leaderboard compared to Milton at number 7 – and there is the fact that Evans had a very open recruitment while Milton has been committed to the Bulldogs since July.

But don’t kid yourself, Georgia is still getting a very special race in Milton. One that has a real chance to impress early.

Milton is already enrolled in Georgia and plans to help replace D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien next season.

Milton was also a massive leader behind the scenes of the 2020 recruitment class in Georgia, which is now number 1 in the overall class, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also the host of official visits, as he did for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

I would like to submit this video from @therealkmilt in July as a nomination for “What’s aged the best” for the 2020 recruitment class in Georgia, which is currently among the top 2 and not the No. 2. Pic.twitter.com/cT8OoLeMjK

– Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) January 30, 2020

If you match his talent on the field with his off-the-field personality, it shouldn’t be long before Milton becomes a leader for this program and a favorite for fans.

Georgia has a long history of producing great running backs, from Todd Gurley to Nick Chubb to Swift, who is considered one of the top running back candidates in the upcoming NFL draft. And while many wanted to see Evans in a Georgia uniform, Milton seems to be the guy who is very good at becoming the next great member of the RBU.

