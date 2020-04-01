Let your mind wander the 40 best reads with Eurogamernet on the Net

We’ve been fortunate to publish some amazing work on Eurogamer, written by some wonderful writers over the years, and we thought it would be a good idea to pull some of them together at such a time.

Empire 2 of Ages How some Scottish kids got into the RTS – here’s a question: How do you find a bunch of frustrated kids at the end of Scotland’s ass in a real-time strategy game? I remember Sam Greer and a potential gaming champion in Scotland in the ‘5’s.

Petscope, the Internet’s favorite haunted video game – Last March, a YouTube channel called Petscope began releasing play-style video “Bargain Bean Playstation One Game” designed to entice untouchable children. But things quickly took a dark turn, as Sarah Elsom understood.

Andreas Inderwildi writes and it’s easy to knock down the door to a video game, and he still does some sort of magic. If you’ve ever wanted to see beautiful video game doors, now’s your chance.

After half my life, the CE Attorney’s reunion brought me full circle – some games can have a profound impact on our lives. Jay Castello grew up with an Ace Attorney series and wanted to be a lawyer – but life doesn’t always go the way it should.

I went to the Real Piano at Riot Christmas Caroling, and pretty much destroyed it – when Emma Kent heard that craftable pianos were approaching Rust (with MIDI support) and that she could plug microphones, there was only one thing she wanted to do. But will her fellow Rust players participate in her upbeat spirit?

The story behind Oblivion Mod Terry Pratchett – One day you were signed by someone who claimed to be Terry Pratchett. Then imagine finding out, after so many letters, that it was really her. Cian Maher tells an unlikely story of friendship and cooperation.

Lords of Midnight: As a legacy of truly epic warfare – there’s still so much to do remotely. Jennifer Lannon remembers a brutal but magical adventure for Commodore 64. And thanks to the devoted fans, this is one way to play it now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and XCOM 2 have one thing in common – companionship – from perishable teammates to stories surrounding the camp fire Vivek Gohil makes special companions in Red Dead Redemption 2 and XCOM 2.

I was in a football manager and I didn’t know how to experience it – when writer Chris Tapsell turned and announced that he was once in a football manager game, a series – but as a football player. If this shoulder didn’t hurt, he might be a professional football player today. But something always bothered him about his FM representatives: his stats weren’t right. His height, his birthday, his craziness. This is the story of getting to the bottom of it.

Role Playing on the Internet – It’s not just people sitting around the table. In its purest form, roleplaying is when one person says “let me tell a story”, and another says, “Me too.” Giada Zaverise Forum enters the world of roleplaying.

If Ubisoft wants to stick to Clancy, it’s time to talk about politics – Tom Clancy leaves a political drama, so why does Ubisoft try to avoid it in his name? Is such a thing possible? A closer look at Edwin Evans-Thurwell Clancy and the legacy he left behind.

Buck Rogers has all I have to give: १ In the mid-1990’s you were in the game shop and you had 15, and that’s a lot – you’re young and you’re poor. Jennifer Lannon had a choice in her hands. What to choose? Pele? Angry way? Or how about this box on Heroes and Alien …?

The Battle of Kazunori: The World of Gran Turismo’s Creator – He keeps a selection of pre-packed bags on his desk so he can be momentarily remembered. He is an occasional racing driver. And as a very young man, he pulled out a car at 200 km / h. He’s Kazunori Yama, the creator of Gran Turismo, and Martin Robinson is going to Japan to see him.

It’s not easy to be green: a brief history of the orcs in the video game – who invented the orcs, how did they get their green color, and how did they become more than silent enemies? Nick Ruben looks for answers.

Why did ancient Egypt spend 3000 years playing a game that no one else liked? – Here is a game responsible for the first component of garbage, a game played by Pharaoh, but the Senate has been frustrated even after 000 years of play. Christian Dolan is trying to find out what happened.

Half Life 2 Stealing Boy – In May 2004, a German boy woke up to find a bed surrounded by armed police officers. Seven months ago, the source code for In-Development-and-Half-Life 2 leaked to the Internet. Simon Parkin tells the story of a global hacker hunt on both sides.

The Six-Year Story of the GTA Online’s Long-Term Casino – The Vinewood Casino was there when GTA Online started. It was not opened, but it is “opening soon,” according to the sign on the door. A year later, still closed; Two years later, still closed. Almost six years later still closed. Why did it take so long? Jordan Olom .n turned to a turbulent development.

Hideo Kojima’s Creed – What is Hideo Kojima’s that hundreds of people rush to meet him? One such crowd in Singapore stopped by Khoo Hui Chan and then suddenly Kojima appeared there.

Hearts and hearts: Tom Bramwell wore his best suit for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and wondered why there were no more heroes in the game.

US city ruled by an AI narrator – great storytellers talk about creative partnerships with all kinds of things, from drugs to religion, to the half-awake mind. Can artificial intelligence now be included in the list? Emily Gera highlights a fascinating storytelling experiment.

God forgets Peter Molyneux – do you remember the curiosity and life-changing promise of someone who taped the last block? Brian Henderson does – he tapped it. But did that change his life? Wesley Yin-Poole traveled to Scotland to find out.

The Wind Waker inspired me to make a boat – When did you decide to dislike a sport that you really love to travel around? Of course not. Or I also say that you have ever bought an Okarina instrument or fashioned your hair like Nathan Drake because of the game. Or do you have? Omar Hafeez-Bor considers the impact of the game.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and the struggle continues – this time he is demanding a single coconut. Philippa War tells a happy story of two lifelong friends born from Valentine.

Brando and Bowie: Amazing tales of a man you’ve never heard of – he only witnessed Marlon Brando’s last performance and David Bowie kissed him on the lips. He held top positions in the video game world and directed big games for big companies. And yet, as we know, he never succeeded. Or did he? Bertie tells a long story.

Why can’t video games fall on the shoulders? What an inspiring question! And it’s all in the shoulder blades. ल Lan Wen is investigating.

Viva Pinata has put a brutal lens on late-state capitalism – don’t be fooled by his ugly looks. As Viva Piटाata Hazel Southwell points out, this is probably the kind of business psychology preached on Huel based wellness retreats outside of San Francisco.

The promise of a world you can touch on – James Holland puts his hands in front of him and as soon as the on-screen bubble pops, he seems to pop on his skin, his exposed skin – he’s not wearing gloves or accessories. Any kind Is this the technique of the future?

Inside the terrible crisis, the hardest D&D module ever made – just getting inside can be a test of fire, as two of those entrances cause a certain amount of death, and losing 10 or more character marks – all the time invested – really hurts. Why would someone make something like this? Malindi Hatfield takes a closer look.

PS2: Insiders Story – PlayStation 2 is still the world’s best-selling console. It was an important device, and its success made Sony feel invincible. Eli Gibson takes us back to David Lynch’s adventures and wild parties.

VR has already led people with dementia to the shores of the ocean, and now video games are exploring neurological disease themselves – watching a participant literally cry for joy over the removal of a headset will not soon be forgotten by vision writer Luke Kemp.

Decoding Shenzhen: The world’s tech-making Chinese city – known as the make of manufacturing – Shenzhen is a fishing town, a megatropolis, where an idea can actually become a reality and be sold in market stalls in two weeks. Arshia Khullar is investigating.

Human Cost of Red Dead Redemption 2 – In October 2018, Red Dead Redemption set a new benchmark for what kind of production values ​​can be valued in video games. Technically, this was amazing. But at what cost?

The roots of folklore of snitch-fist-ball snatching enemies in Sequero – Why does an enemy in Sequiro grab a pale pink flesh from behind you, hold it like a trophy, and then eat it in his backyard? It has to do with some of the annoying monsters in Japanese folklore, as Evan Wilson found out.

Why I play video games – Dr. Omar Hafiz-Burr believes that a good part of why he chose the drug was because of the video game, and not for the reason you think.

Things to Do: The Thrill of Old-School D&D – There is still a lot to learn from Dungeons and Dragons in video games, even after 40 years. Ollie Welsh finds the joy of pen-and-paper role-playing games.

A horse called Gizmundo: The internal story of one of the world’s biggest failed consoles – which no longer existed, but for a short time Gizmundo – a handheld gaming machine – was about to conquer the world. २०० ला There was also Pharrell Williams and Sting at the launch party. But less than a year later, the company behind Gizmando fell into bankruptcy. Eli Gibson listens to the whole dark story from the people there.

Going by the gift of games – Have you ever passed a gift of gaming and seen someone talk to you as you did it? Oh Wide Tantrums I used to play Street Fighter! The nephews and nephews are gifted with amazing results in giving gifts to Emad Ahmed.

After I stepped into the world of the Yakuza, the world of the yakuza swept over me – were you in Japan? Well, there are some games better than the Yakuza series to take you there. They helped Malindi remember the happy years she was studying there and put away a painful memory.

The Colossus’ Last Big Secret Shadow Hunt – What if Fumito Uda’s legendary game didn’t find everything? Could the 17th Colossi be hidden somewhere waiting to be discovered? Craig Owens takes us into the world of unresolved mystery and mysterious predators.

Explains the secrets of Dark Souls knowledge and discovers it – it’s not easy to come across a story in Dark Souls as it is scattered and hidden like other games. Richard Stanton adds dots for us.