[lethal-porterville-fire:-officers-say-library-had-no-sprinkler-program]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — As the Porterville metropolis library went up in flames and fireplace crews fought to regulate the blaze, citizens huddled close by, observing as the beloved constructing burned to the ground.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the setting up late into the night. The roof had caved in and the home windows had been blown out.

The hazard that the firefighters were facing was on everyone’s mind. The fire claimed the daily life of 35-yr-old Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa. An additional Porterville firefighter, 25-calendar year-previous Patrick Jones, is even now unaccounted for.

Related: 2 teens arrested for commencing lethal hearth that killed Porterville firefighter, 2nd firefighter nevertheless unaccounted for

It took dozens of firefighters from Porterville, CAL Fire, Tulare County and Fresno County hearth departments hrs to control the stubborn blaze.

Officers explained the library was constructed in the early ’50s and it did not have a sprinkler procedure.

The books, serving as gas, may possibly have created issues even worse.

“I am not acquainted with the setting up, but a library of this size and magnitude, there is a substantial gas load in that building,” claimed Tulare Co. Hearth Main Charlie Norman.

Resident Cecelia Nunes Martinez advised Action News she hoped the town would rebuild the library and that this will not be its ultimate chapter.

Porterville Town Hall will continue to be closed Wednesday as the investigation continues.