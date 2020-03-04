[leticia-perez-potent-in-early-voting-in-bid-to-retain-5th-district-supervisor-seat]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez is foremost a packed subject of candidates difficult her for fifth District Supervisor, early voting outcomes show.

Perez, who has served as supervisor due to the fact 2013, received 58.34 per cent with 48 of 104 precincts reporting.

She has explained her job in appropriating grant resources for initiatives like the shortly-to-be-accomplished South Bakersfield Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and neighboring Belle Terrace Park restoration prepare demonstrate her motivation to the district.

David Abbasi, a businessman, entrepreneur and coordinator, been given 13.20 percent.

Ricardo Herrera, a trustee on the Greenfield Union School District Board, bought 10.81 p.c, Ronnie Cruz, product sales supervisor at Spanish-language newspaper El Well known been given 10.12 per cent and real estate agent Ben Valdez Jr. had seven.52 p.c.