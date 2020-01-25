Let’s call it global warming again

NEW YORK – According to scientific terms, “climate change” is lame.

It sounds like something that was created by the committee. And it’s hard to understand it as a crisis when we also hear scientists talk about ice ages and other natural changes in the climate that occur over the course of Earth’s history. However, “global warming” is something people have been worried about for years. It is essentially another term for the same thing, but it poses a worldwide threat.

There is good evidence that global warming is exacerbating wildfires in South Australia, but when we call it “climate change,” non-scientists wonder what the connection is and how it could have been averted.

Let’s call it “global warming,” and it’s intuitively easy to understand that some hot places, such as South Australia, get even hotter when the world warms up in flames on average.

Still, nobody seems to be talking about global warming these days.

Scientists sometimes argue that “climate change” is a broader and more precise term that encompasses a wider range of phenomena. This is fine for climate researchers who communicate with each other, but the term is too broad to convey much to the average person. And that’s a problem, because the future depends on non-scientists having the political will to do something about it.

In 2014, researchers from Yale and George Mason universities surveyed 1,657 Americans on these two terms and found that many people were worried about global warming while far less concerned about climate change. The latter term made people feel relaxed and confused about what it meant.

Is global warming still a scientifically correct term? Scientists realized a century ago that our planet would be frozen at the equator 150 million kilometers from the sun if there weren’t certain heat-trapping components of our atmosphere – especially carbon dioxide.

By the early 20th century, scientists predicted that burning coal would increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which in turn would lead to a warmer planet. And now these predictions have come true – as increasingly sensitive measurements show, all of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased by more than 45 percent and the temperatures of our atmosphere and the oceans have warmed up just as predicted.

Then how did the term “climate change” dominate the more descriptive predecessor? Some news organizations have referred to a memo by George W. Bush adviser Frank Luntz that is being kept secret. In it, Luntz suggested avoiding the term “global warming” because it could frighten people.

However, the term “climate change” has also caught on among scientists who have argued that it is more inclusive, including all the side effects of carbon dioxide build-up – not just warming, but also changes in rainfall patterns, sea level rise and more dangerous storms, floods and droughts.

In this sense, “climate change” should be the more terrifying term, but ironically, the non-scientists in Yale / George Mason’s survey had the opposite reaction – global warming indicated much more a possible catastrophe.

Scientific terms, like all words, can take on a life of their own. They emerge and keep up with a historical accident. For example, the term “big bang” to describe a prevailing theory of cosmology has been criticized for years because, among other things, the birth of the universe would not have made any noise.

But as science journalist John Horgan said in a 1995 issue of Scientific American: “Words are like spearguns. Once they go in, they are very difficult to get out. “

According to Dennis Overbye’s book “Lonely Hearts of the Cosmos”, his inventor Alan Guth named a further refined theory about the emergence of our universe “inflation” of the 1970s after the economic inflation that finally took place.

Mammals were named by Carl Linnaeus in the 18th century, and although there are many features that distinguish our species from other vertebrates, he gave us the Latin word for breasts. And to be honest, there is no evidence that our species Homo sapiens (wise man) was wiser than Homo erectus or Homo neanderthalensis.

Nevertheless, these terms are inextricably linked. In 1993, Sky and Telescope Magazine held a reader competition to replace the Big Bang with something that better describes the origin of the universe. While they got more than 1,000 entries, nothing got stuck. So there is not much hope of getting scientists or the public to see the outcome of carbon emissions as “global warming,” as James Lovelock suggested, or “global climate change,” as President Barack Obama’s scientific advisor John Holdren once suggested, to call .

However, “global warming” is well received by the public, is scientifically correct and should be revived. It correctly implies a serious problem and creates a helpful sense of urgency. “Climate change” may still be useful in some contexts, but we should make sure that the harpoon doesn’t get caught.

Science writer Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.