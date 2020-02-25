let’s-discuss-a-drug-scandal

This week’s featured post

Singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara, who has been arrested on suspicion of illegal drug possession, has confessed he started applying prescription drugs all over again sometime just after his 1999 conviction for a equivalent situation, it was learned Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Division has not officially disclosed no matter if Makihara, 50, has admitted to allegations of possessing stimulants and psychoactive substances.

Investigative sources, nevertheless, say the artist has usually admitted to the allegations.

The section will also keep on to seem into irrespective of whether he utilized the illicit drugs.

Makihara was arrested by the Tokyo police Thursday for allegedly possessing a stimulant and a liquid that contains isobutyl nitrite, which is recognised as “rush,” a drug distributed by the U.S. business Pac West Distributing, in spring 2018 at the condominium exactly where was dwelling at the time.

In August 1999, Makihara was arrested on suspicion of stimulant possession. For the duration of his demo, Makihara promised not to use any unlawful medications all over again. In December that year, he was given an 18-thirty day period sentence suspended for 3 several years.

In accordance to the resources, Makihara started off utilizing illegal medicine yet again some time just after the ruling. He has stated he just can’t keep in mind when he fell back again into the practice once again, the sources explained.

The singer-songwriter had been residing at the condominium with the previous head of his administration office environment when police uncovered the prescription drugs in 2018.

Initial posted in The Japan Occasions on Feb. eight

Heat up

One-moment chat about scandals.

Match

Collect text connected to medicine, e.g., unlawful, well being, gang, stimulant, and so on.

New terms

one) possession: the act of owning, e.g., “He was in possession of the will when his grandmother died.”

two) allegation: a claim or assertion that a person has finished one thing unlawful or incorrect, e.g., “She produced allegations of corruption versus her bosses.”

3) illicit: forbidden by laws, rules or custom, e.g., “The queen and her servant had been associated in an illicit affair.”

Guess the headline

Noriyuki Makihara allegedly advert_ _ _s to taking drugs once again following his 1999 co_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Concerns

one) What transpired to Noriyuki Makihara?

two) What sentence was he given in 1999?

three) When did he restart using medicine once again?

Let us focus on the posting

one) What do you feel about the tale?

2) Can you think of related information stories?

three) What do you think is wanted to deter people from applying prescription drugs?

Reference

芸能人の薬物による逮捕がたびたびニュースを騒がせています。その裏には、ニュースになるような知名度はなくとも同じような道をたどってしまう人がたくさんいるということなのかもしれません。良くないことだとわかっていながら薬物に手を染めてしまう人が後を絶たない状況はどのようにしたら解決できるのでしょうか。また、そうした人たちをどうサポートしていくべきなのか、朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

