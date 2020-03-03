let’s-discuss-whether-you-want-to-go-to-the-olympics

This week’s featured report

Less than 40 % of Japanese want to check out live Tokyo Olympic or Paralympic functions at venues, a recent Jiji Press view poll uncovered.

In accordance to the study, nine.two p.c of individuals questioned stated they undoubtedly want to watch the Olympic or Paralympic opening or closing ceremonies or competitions at function venues, even though 27.four per cent want to go to these events only if feasible.

The overall determine of 36.7 p.c is down from 37.1 per cent in July past year, the final time the study included the issue, and 45.6 per cent in 2018.

As numerous as 62.8 per cent reported they do not want to go to this sort of occasions. The determine includes 23.2 percent who reported they do not want to observe any are living situations and 39.5 p.c who really do not want to show up at them so a lot.

Requested about reasons, with various answers permitted, 70 % said they will be contented with seeing distinctive occasions by way of television broadcasts and other styles of protection, 38.5 % said function venues are far too much away to travel to and 22 % reported they are anxious about heatstroke and other complications thanks to anticipated large temperatures for the duration of the game titles.

The very low stage of desire in attending live situations is also thought to mirror problems above the rising coronavirus outbreak.

Pertaining to Olympic and Paralympic tickets, only 1.3 per cent claimed they experienced won tickets in the lottery.

The major group, or 69.6 percent, mentioned they do not plan to purchase tickets, followed by 15.8 % who did not be a part of the lottery and have not made the decision irrespective of whether they will purchase them in the upcoming and 5.six % who did not enter the lottery and have not nevertheless made a decision what they are setting up to do.

Heat up

One-minute chat about large gatherings taking place in your everyday living this 12 months.

Recreation

Accumulate text linked to the Olympics, e.g., sports, games, medal, Paralympics, and many others.

New terms

1) venue: the spot the place one thing comes about, e.g., “The location for the conference has been transformed because of to coronavirus fears.”

two) coverage: inclusion within just the scope of discussion or reporting, e.g., “News protection of the Olympics largely focuses on winning.”

Guess the headline

S_ _ _ _ _ finds most Japanese do not want to show up at l_ _ _ Olympic or Paralympic occasions

Inquiries

one) When was this survey executed?

two) What motives did respondents give for not seeking to see the Online games live?

3) How would respondents like to observe the Olympics as a substitute of likely to the venues?

Let us discuss the report

1) Do you want to go see the Olympics or Paralympics live?

two) What do you imagine about the study ?

three) What do you be expecting from the Tokyo Games?

Reference

数年かけて日本中が準備を進めてきたオリンピック・パラリンピックですが、様々な状況が報道される中で、会場で応援をしたいと考える国民の数はむしろ減少しているようです。多くの懸念が払拭されない限りはこの状況は変わらず、かえって悪化していくのかもしれません。私たちはこの一大イベントに何を期待するのか、朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

