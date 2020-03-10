Let’s distribute the new teaser from Season 10 of AHS – Info News

% MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f11%

The sun, the sand, the waves, it seems that American horror story Season 10 goes to the beach.

Co-creator of the series Ryan Murphy He took to Instagram, the site where he also unveiled the official casting summary for the new season, to launch the latest trailer. The subtitle is kept secret, but the teaser presents some rough hands that make some claws. Do these hands leave the water on the surface? Holding on to the ledge of a rock? Do these seas of some kind of human being live? Mermaids? There are so many questions and the only answer we have so far is who is part of the caste.

Season 10 of AHS will count Sarah Paulson, Evan Peter, Kathy Bates, Sleepy Billie, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Get up, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and the newcomer enterprise Macaulay Kulkin. Of course, the details of who they are playing with are kept secret.

Season nine of the FX anthology series was created in 1984 and featured a softer atmosphere (as well as trapped souls). AHS: Apocalypse Before there was a crossing with seasons one and three, there were witches involved. Murphy has made witches return, but they are probably not included in this oceanic season.

Season 10 marks a return to the franchise for Paulson and Peter. Both were in all seasons so far, except for season nine, American Horror Story: 1984. Culkin is the only newcomer to date. It recently appeared on Hulu & # 39; Doll face. His participation was a surprise to fans, but again with American horror stories The story of the cast of unlikely players.

Check out a brief history of American horror history in the gallery above.