Let’s do the rematch between Hagler and Hearns!

World Boxing News 20/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury’s promotion against Deontay Wilder II is in full swing after the couple competed against each other at the first press conference before February 22.

In the first fight, Fury was in Wilder’s starting position most of the time, but at times unable to cope with the power of the bronze bomber. The direct champion hit the canvas twice.

General thinking, and when you compare bookmakers, is a firm belief that rematch will be a similar outcome.

However, it could not be further from the truth, according to the “Gypsy King”.

Anger wants Wilder to attack him as part of Marvin Hagler’s famous barn storming fight with Thomas Hearns.

“The consensus is that he either knocks me out or I win on points,” he said. “When people have that opinion, it’s usually the other way around.

“I expect him to box and I’m looking for the knockout.

“He thinks I’m going to get jerky with my famous style. But I want him to hit me in the middle of the ring and win a punchy, best man.

“I didn’t have the gas to do it in the last fight, but this time I can turn the screwdriver until it’s gone.

“Let’s have a fight between Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns. I’ll meet you in the middle of the ring on February 22nd.

“Just watch your right hand because you will sleep in two rounds.”

CHANGE

Fury recently announced the surprising announcement that it would replace Ben Davison with SugarHill Steward as its head coach for the upcoming MGM Grand showdown.

Fury and Davison remain at a good level despite the split. Former world champion Andy Lee joins the New Look team and will assist steward in the camp and on the night of the fight.

Many fighters have made a name for themselves in the Kronk Gym, including well-known names such as Hearns, Julio Cesar Chavez and Wladimir Klitschko.

After its controversial Los Angeles draw against Wilder in 2018, Fury could consider a new approach that will result in a change of gyms and team.

While Wilder is aiming for an 11th successful defense of his WBC heavyweight title, Fury is bidding to win the only world title he has missed in a career that has previously unified him.