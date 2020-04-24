Let’s not go back to the economy as usual

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was naturally keen to send a positive message at the start of this week amid gloomy economic forecasts: to chart the path to decline, he said, “we have been moving in this direction since a position of strength. “

This seems a questionable claim, not only because it ignores pre-Covid-19 problems, but also because the future shape of our economy depends so much on what is going on outside. We can well look back on this period with some relief that Ireland has chosen to meet its own public health challenge, but control the economic future, if we continue to follow our current economic model, c is something else.

Just five months ago, the Fiscal Advisory Council acknowledged the progress made in bringing a large deficit back into balance and declining debt ratios, but suggested that the macroeconomic outlook remains “unusually uncertain.” Adverse risks include the possibility of a global slowdown, new trade tensions, increased financial vulnerability or changes in the international tax environment. ” He also highlighted the still high debt burden of Ireland as well as the overdependence on increases in corporate tax revenue. Before the crisis, various sectors highlighted serious economic deficits, notably in education; Just three months ago, third-level institutions joined forces to call for action to address the plight of education funding, noting that public funding per student was 40% lower than that ‘ten years ago.

Is there any guarantee that the world economy will be kept as wide open as it was after the 2008-2009 crash?

It is assumed that aggressive global trade will be vital for any recovery, but where will the balance be after this crisis? Will it lead to more protectionist instincts and export restrictions given current resentments and practical supply problems and trade tensions prior to Covid-19, could the crisis exacerbate? Is there any guarantee that the world economy will be kept as wide open as it was after the 2008-2009 crash?

Advantages of borrowing

It has been argued that the international economic challenge is the greatest since the Second World War. One of the main problems of this post-war decade in Ireland was the reluctance to modify the economic model followed sufficiently. It took a while for a reorientation to take root. Together with Paddy Lynch, Tom Barrington and other young public servants, TK Whitaker, secretary to the Department of Finance in 1956, argued for a more rounded definition of the economy to emphasize that “borrowing was not a sin, s ‘it contributed to a permanent national improvement’. Listening to the advice of economists is a novelty in a country where, as Paddy Lynch said, “Irish political economy unfortunately sometimes tends to be more political than economic”.

Paddy Lynch questioned economic growth for itself if it contributed less to the common good than spending on health, education, housing and social security

Whitaker’s friendship with Charles Carter, who held the Chair in Applied Economics at Queen’s University in Belfast, generated another important intellectual collaboration; Carter was even more explicit than Whitaker in arguing for foreign investment and an export-oriented strategy. Over the decades, the pace of economic interconnection has continued to evolve; In 2006, the National Competition Council declared Ireland to be the most globalized country ever.

Interestingly, in 1953 Whitaker criticized the “blind devotion of the Ministry of Finance”. This question of precedent is also relevant today, in the sense that it is considered imperative to try to put things back as they were. But will such devotion to familiar models suffice and how will it give meaning to the speeches and promises of a new social contract? In the 1960s, Paddy Lynch questioned economic growth for itself if it contributed less to the common good than spending on health, education, housing, and social security.

State intervention

Crises can greatly refine the desire for a reorganization of priorities. We have seen the transformative impact of massive state intervention in key areas and the importance of a social safety net, and we are likely to have an updated version of the “Boston vs. Berlin” debate. In matters of taxation and public service and the disparity between corporate profits and approaches to health, housing and climate change.

We don’t need a new mantra focused on the idea of ​​the best small economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 world

Paschal Donohoe prides himself on being a “centrist”, recognizing that “progressive taxation and social intervention make the difference”. He also said in recent years that “our economic and political models are worth defending but are tense”. It looks like tiptoe when new advances are needed. Take the housing issue: Donohoe noted that the 1974 Kenny report, which proposed that local authorities be allowed to acquire building land at 25% above their current value, was never implemented. work because “it would be an unprecedented intervention with property rights. In addition, he would have fixed the purchase price, not by exchange or negotiation but by fiduciary. “

But that’s what a housing emergency requires.

We don’t need a new mantra focused on the idea of ​​the best small economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 world; we need a new definition of decency and economic balance.