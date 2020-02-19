FEBRUARY 19 — In June 2019, Minister of Overall health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the govt will be decriminalising private drug use. For authorities and civil society teams acquainted with drug addiction issues, the announcement was greeted as prolonged-awaited progress.

For the common community while, there is been confusion and issue.

Case in level: At a the latest international conference on drug policy reform at College Malaya, Dr Dzulkefly devoted considerable time in his keynote speech discussing the discrepancies between “legalising” and “decriminalising.”

Yet all through the Q&A session, customers of the audience, which includes journalists, continue to appeared unclear about what decriminalisation meant: Would hazardous medication be legalised? Would decriminalisation make drug use socially acceptable?

Understandably, the term “decriminalisation” is complex, and as a society, we have been conditioned to dread and denounce drug people. Broadly talking, lecturers have established that Malaysians’ notion of drug consumers is conservative and punitive.

In 1983, then-Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad declared a war on drugs, and intense measures had been introduced, creating drug possession and trafficking punishable with dying.

Now, these caught with smaller quantities these types of as up to 50 grammes of cannabis (a “soft drug”) or 5 grammes of heroin (a “hard drug”) could be imprisoned and caned, inserting them in the exact sentencing class as criminals who dedicate violent crimes these types of as organised criminal offense and rape.

Nearly 40 yrs later on, this method has generated various unintended but serious implications such as overcrowded prisons, and high relapse prices. We are also even now observing a robust concentrate on punishment rather than prevention and cure.

At the start of the National Anti-Drug Month 2020 not too long ago, present-day Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad acknowledged that there was space to critique present-day drug legal guidelines, as some evidence implies they have been ineffective.

These are the issues that the federal government would like to address by “decriminalising”: Sending non-violent drug customers for powerful rehabilitation rather than a minimal of two years’ imprisonment less than recent laws. Various experiments have shown that imprisonment is ineffective, and addicts have a tendency to relapse inside of as rapidly as a month.

Proof also indicates that individuals who finish up in jail for drug possession or use are usually of lessen income or education and learning, who just can’t afford to pay for a very good law firm or who are not savvy enough to locate a way out.

Need to have to reframe, but nevertheless the similar

The proposed drug decriminalisation reform plan wishes to reframe drug abuse and dependancy as a sickness that wants to be treated fairly than a crime that wants to be punished. On the other hand, we have however to see this reframing mirrored in information and media tales.

The Centre a short while ago accomplished a media examination study the place we evaluated over 1000 drug-related news and characteristic content articles throughout main Malaysian newspapers in English and Bahasa Malaysia. We located that in the two months prior and subsequent the announcement, there was no transform in narrative.

Two-thirds of media coverage on medication each before and after the announcement remained crime-centered. Considerably less than 10 for each cent consisted of drug plan conversations, mostly on border control and anti-trafficking steps. Conversations on drug habit as a problem to be taken care of were being largely absent.

Though the English-language newspapers ended up extra neutral of their depiction of drug customers, Malay-language papers had been less forgiving. Drug end users are framed as irredeemable criminals or a scourge to culture.

“Masuk jel pun tak insaf” and “Lelaki mengamuk ibu tak beri wang beli dadah” are among the quite a few headlines depicting drug use and abuse (alternatively than drug trafficking) as a social menace that involves a spell at the rear of bars, or worse.

We also uncovered identical patterns in just our recent review (quickly to be revealed) on attitudes toward the demise penalty in Malaysia, wherever in selected demographics, a greater share of respondents known as for the obligatory death penalty in pretty tame drug transporting scenarios in contrast to murder and grievous hurt scenarios.

Plainly, far better reframing and communication is necessary.

Improved framing, improved phrases

A coverage that does not get community aid, no issue how properly-intentioned, has by now lost the struggle. Even direct and concise campaigns like banning cigarette smoking in public areas or #Undi18 took time to get community acceptance.

A policy like drug decriminalisation, which goes versus ingrained community biases, has to conquer an even larger hurdle.

Aside from far more schooling about the mother nature of drug habit, we argue that the term “decriminalisation” itself is problematic. First, it can’t be promptly recognized — the term needs to be additional discussed.

Second, it is not effortless to grasp in Bahasa (“dekriminalisasi,” anybody?).

Third, it truly reinforces and reminds us of the lengthy-held notion that all drug people are criminals, to be feared and held aside from society.

Portugal’s drug reform campaign is an instance of what much better drug plan communications appear like. Drug addiction there has been framed as “everyone’s challenge,” instead than an challenge populated by a prison underclass. The derogatory expression, drogados, (junkies) ultimately shifted to “drugs users” or “addiction sufferers.”

The similar method has been seen to work for HIV/AIDS consciousness in the US, in which the difficulty was also universalised. Humanising those with the disorder enabled the general public to have empathy as perfectly as encouraging these afflicted to request help.

Modifying the narrative resulted in greater assets for procedure investigate and the extraordinary decline of new AIDS/HIV situations and fatalities by the close of the 1990s, an awesome achievement.

So what might be an successful reframing method for Malaysia? Just a humble recommendation: How about Pulih, bukan Penjara or Mend, not Hurt? It emphasises a treatment method-dependent tactic, eliminating it from criminal offense-associated connotations. It also reminds us that addicts are human beings deserving of treatment method.

Whichever precise framing and phrases the authorities eventually chooses to undertake, we hope to see a concerted adjust in tack, and soon. Simply because despite the actions and punishments in put, the number of drug use circumstances keep on to continue being at alarming amounts.

Extra Malaysian people know and treatment for drug-dependent relatives associates than we as a culture treatment to admit. It is superior time that we have a additional successful plan, and language, to deal with it.

Aziff Azuddin and Nelleita Omar are researchers at think tank, The Centre

This is the personal viewpoint of the writer or publication and does not essentially signify the views of Malay Mail.